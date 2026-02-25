Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Today and Receive Up To $1,000 Off with Boost Mobile

LITTLETON, Colo., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, customers can preorder the all-new Samsung Galaxy S26 series – S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra – with a Boost Mobile Infinite Access for Galaxy plan. The offer features up to $1,000 in savings, making the latest in mobile innovation more accessible than ever.

"Boost Mobile is excited to bring Samsung's next generation of smartphones to our customers at an unbeatable value," said Sean Lee, SVP of Consumer Product and Marketing, Boost Mobile.

Get Things Done

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series has something for everyone – from helping with the little things in life and empowering you with advanced creative tools to anticipating1 what you need next and delivering superior privacy capabilities. The Samsung Galaxy S26 series has it all. The new phones empower creativity, deliver powerful performance with stunning, ultra-vivid viewing and provide you with the freedom to do whatever it is you need to do, better.

Key Features

Fast. Powerful. AI-ready: Power through your day with AI-accelerated performance from Samsung's fastest, smoothest and most powerful processor yet. Enjoy smooth gameplay when it matters most with performance that keeps you one move ahead.

Power through your day with AI-accelerated performance from Samsung's fastest, smoothest and most powerful processor yet. Enjoy smooth gameplay when it matters most with performance that keeps you one move ahead. Remove the mess. Restore the magic 2 : Photo Assist with Galaxy AI 3 enhances any shot in seconds. Add objects, restore details, reframe your photo or apply new styles – everything blends naturally with Galaxy AI.

Photo Assist with Galaxy AI enhances any shot in seconds. Add objects, restore details, reframe your photo or apply new styles – everything blends naturally with Galaxy AI. Creative Studio: From playful illustrations to 3D cartoons, add fun to your everyday moments – whether it's a special contact photo, an invitation or more 4,5 .

From playful illustrations to 3D cartoons, add fun to your everyday moments – whether it's a special contact photo, an invitation or more . Now Nudge with Galaxy AI: Stay in the moment and let Miracle do the heavy lifting. Now Nudge with Galaxy AI5 gets you information1 when you need it – and sometimes, before you even know you need it.

About the Samsung Galaxy S26 series

Galaxy S26 Ultra: The ultimate creative tool, the S26 Ultra features a 200MP main camera for ultra-detailed photos, 50 MP ultra-wide lens, and 10 MP telephoto lens. With a stunning 6.9" display and a powerful 5,000 mAh battery delivers the performance and vivid viewing you need for the ultimate mobile experience and even gives you the freedom to keep your screen private – whenever you choose.

The ultimate creative tool, the S26 Ultra features a 200MP main camera for ultra-detailed photos, 50 MP ultra-wide lens, and 10 MP telephoto lens. With a stunning 6.9" display and a powerful 5,000 mAh battery delivers the performance and vivid viewing you need for the ultimate mobile experience and even gives you the freedom to keep your screen private – whenever you choose. Galaxy S26+: Offering the same advanced camera system as the S26, the S26+ adds a vibrant 6.7" FHD+ along with a 4,900 mAh battery, making it ideal for streaming, multitasking, and photo editing on the go.

Offering the same advanced camera system as the S26, the S26+ adds a vibrant 6.7" FHD+ along with a 4,900 mAh battery, making it ideal for streaming, multitasking, and photo editing on the go. Galaxy S26: Featuring a 50 MP main camera, 12 MP ultrawide lens, and 10 MP telephoto lens, the Galaxy S26 is perfect for everyday photography. With a 6.3" FHD+ flat display and 4,300 mAh battery, the Galaxy S26 brings every color to life with reliable all-day power.

Availability

Customers who preorder the Samsung Galaxy S26 series today at BoostMobile.com before March 11, will receive up to $1,000 in savings, without a trade-in required, when they sign up for Boost's Infinite Access for Galaxy plan.

Preorders of the Samsung Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra will receive $1,000 in savings that includes a memory upgrade from 256 GB to 512 GB of internal storage when they sign up for Boost's Infinite Access for Galaxy plan.

will receive $1,000 in savings that includes a memory upgrade from 256 GB to 512 GB of internal storage when they sign up for Boost's Infinite Access for Galaxy plan. Preorders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 will receive up to $800 in savings when they sign up for Boost's Infinite Access for Galaxy plan.

Beginning March 11, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be available for purchase at BoostMobile.com where customers can receive up to $800 in savings, without trade-in required, when they sign up for Boost's Infinite Access for Galaxy plan.

Boost Mobile retail stores will offer the Galaxy S26 series starting at just $399.99 when you port your eligible number to Boost and sign up for Boost's Unlimited Premium $60 rate plan. $35 device setup fee applies in store.

For more information or to purchase, visit BoostMobile.com or stop by a local Boost Mobile retailer.

New customers can also take advantage of Boost Mobile's 30-day money-back guarantee, giving you a chance to try its 5G service risk-free and experience its speed and reliability firsthand.

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible and transparent plans starting at $25/mo. Customers enjoy no annual service contracts and the freedom to upgrade their devices anytime without a trade-in. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee and learn more about our services on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Boost Mobile is a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

Auto suggestion should be enabled. For location information, location permission should be allowed. Requires Samsung account login and internet connection. Editing with Photo Assist results in a resized photo up to12MP. Galaxy AI basic features provided by Samsung are free. Any Samsung enhanced AI features and all third-party AI features are subject to different terms and may be subject to fees. Requires an internet connection / Samsung account login. Edited images may be resized and will have visible AI watermark. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed. Galaxy AI basic features provided by Samsung are free. Any Samsung enhanced AI features and all third-party AI features are subject to different terms and may be subject to fees.

