BOOST® Nutritional Drinks Teams Up with the American Diabetes Association® to Promote Early Detection of Diabetes and Highlight the Importance of Nutrition for Adults

Together, the BOOST ® Brand and the ADA are Raising Awareness and Inspiring Action for Early Detection of Diabetes

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BOOST®, a trusted leader in adult nutrition, today announced a new collaboration with the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) during American Diabetes Month® to help spread awareness about the importance of early detection and proper nutrition for adults managing diabetes. This initiative underscores the role that awareness and community support play in driving early detection of diabetes.

BOOST® supports the ADA's aim to amplify the message that early detection is one of the most powerful tools in preventing and managing diabetes.

"At BOOST®, we believe nutrition is foundational to support health and wellness goals," said Mohini Joshi, Vice President, Marketing Strategy & Innovation, the BOOST® brand. "Supporting the American Diabetes Association reinforces our mission to empower individuals with the knowledge and products that champion quality nutrition. Our combined efforts are focused on raising awareness and ensuring individuals have information and resources necessary to help enable the early detection of diabetes."

BOOST® aims to empower adults with diabetes by providing nutritionally appropriate options. Nutrient-packed drinks are scientifically designed with a unique combination of ingredients to deliver essential nutritional support especially for those managing carbohydrate intake.

As part of this effort, the ADA offers a quick test individuals can take as a start to understand their potential risk for type 2 diabetes.* Individuals should consult their healthcare provider about their test results and any questions.

To learn more about the BOOST® brand, please visit www.BOOST.com. To learn more about the ADA, please visit www.diabetes.org.

About BOOST®

BOOST® is a leading nutritional beverage brand that helps provide balanced nutrition, including protein, calories, and essential vitamins and minerals. For adults managing their everyday health and nutrition needs, BOOST® Nutritional Drinks offer convenient, balanced nourishment with essential nutrients and high-quality protein to help individuals reach their nutrition goals. Available in 10 different flavors and 12 different varieties, including BOOST® High Protein, BOOST® Original, BOOST Plus®, BOOST® MAX, BOOST Glucose Control®◊ and BOOST® Advanced nutritional drinks, there's a BOOST® product that offers unique support based on nutritional needs. Learn more at www.BOOST.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

◊Incorporate into a balanced diet as part of a medically supervised diabetes management plan.

NOT A SUBSTITUTE FOR MEDICATION.

*The ADA's Type-2 Diabetes Risk Test is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide a diagnosis, cure, mitigation, prevention or recommendation for medical treatment of any disease. The risk test is not a substitute for medical or treatment advice, diagnosis, opinion or any other services of a physician or trained health professional. Consult your healthcare provider about your test results and any other questions.

Media Contact

Andrea Martin

[email protected]

SOURCE BOOST