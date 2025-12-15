The National Council on Aging and the BOOST® Brand Uncover Key Insights on Nutrition, Activity and Aging in New Survey

Ninety Percent of Respondents Feel Confident About Why Protein is Important, Yet Only 59 Percent Feel Confident About How Much Protein is Needed Daily

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey conducted by the National Council on Aging and supported by the BOOST® brand, a trusted leader in adult nutrition, highlights the importance of nutrition and physical activity for older adults, revealing strong awareness of healthy habits and areas where education is still needed.

As Americans age, their understanding of nutrition and health evolves, and the latest survey from the National Council on Aging and the BOOST brand reveals both strengths and gaps in that knowledge.

Nearly all respondents (97%) agree that eating lean protein like eggs, beans, fish, or chicken is essential for older adults, underscoring widespread awareness of its role in healthy aging. At the same time, confidence in the details lags behind; while most know protein matters, only 59% feel confident about how much they need each day.





Nearly 60% say appetite declines over time, and more than half recognize the need to consume fewer calories as they grow older.





The survey also sheds light on physical activity. Three-quarters of older adults expect joint discomfort as they age, yet the majority reject a persistent myth: 82% disagree that being active worsens joint pain, signaling a clear understanding that movement supports mobility and comfort.





Nutrition support is another area of focus. Three in four respondents believe nutritional drinks or supplements can help maintain health, reflecting trust in convenient solutions to meet changing dietary needs.

"Overall, the findings paint a picture of older adults who are informed and proactive about their health, yet they still need guidance on specifics like protein intake and calorie adjustments," said Gretchen Dueñas-Tanbonliong, MS, MPH, RDN, MCHES®, Associate Director of Health and Wellness at NCOA. "These insights highlight opportunities for education and resources that empower healthy aging. Our collaboration with the BOOST brand makes it possible to increase nutrition education efforts for our communities."

Based on these findings, the National Council on Aging has published new educational materials to provide older adults and caregivers with scientifically-backed nutrition information specific to protein intake and nutrition. Learn more about how much protein is needed for older adults.

The survey included more than 2,100 respondents nationwide and explored attitudes toward nutrition, physical activity and aging-related health concerns.

For more information about the National Council on Aging, please visit www.ncoa.org. To learn more about BOOST®, please visit www.boost.com.

About NCOA

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person's right to age well. Working with thousands of national and local partners, we provide resources, tools, best practices, and advocacy to ensure every person can age with health and financial security. Founded in 1950, we are the oldest national organization focused on older adults. Learn more at www.ncoa.org and @NCOAging .

About BOOST®

BOOST® is a leading nutritional beverage brand that helps provide balanced nutrition, including protein, calories, and essential vitamins and minerals. For adults looking to up their protein intake and help fuel their exciting next chapter, BOOST® nutritional drinks are a convenient, nutrient-packed snack or mini meal to help individuals reach their nutrition goals. Available in 10 different flavors and 12 different varieties, including BOOST® High Protein, BOOST® Original, BOOST Plus®, BOOST® MAX, BOOST Glucose Control® and BOOST® Advanced nutritional drinks, there's a BOOST® product that offers unique support based on nutritional needs. Learn more at www.boost.com.

Media Contact

Andrea Martin

BOOST®

[email protected]

SOURCE BOOST