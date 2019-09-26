Boost says "Dale!" and joins forces with Global Superstar Pitbull

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile and GRAMMY® winner Pitbull have announced a new multiplatform marketing collaboration. Pitbull, also known as Mr. Worldwide, is helping get the word out that Boost Mobile provides a simple solution for people who want to stay connected to what's important and get more out of life.

The campaign proclaims that Boost Mobile is one of the best values in wireless and gives people more value at every turn. In addition to national TV, radio and digital campaigns, Pitbull will appear in live events, in-store experiences and customer giveaways. The campaign will kick off this fall.

"We love Pitbull's signature phrase 'Dale!' and how he tells people to 'go for it' and get more out of life," said Angela Rittgers, senior vice president of sales and marketing-Boost Mobile. "This is a great parallel to our new campaign, where we say switching to Boost gets you More. When Boost Mobile and Pitbull come together, people get more of what they want."

This is the first partnership secured through 305 Worldwide, the new full-service multicultural agency launched last month by Horizon Media in partnership with Pitbull.

"I feel simplicity is the key to success. Boost Mobile makes it easy to stay connected," said Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull), who also serves as Chief Creative for 305 Worldwide. "Boost Mobile also creates value for customers who can benefit from affordable wireless service."

All Boost Mobile plans have no annual service contract, but they do include unlimited data, talk and text and the latest phones from top brands at affordable prices. Service plans include taxes and fees, mobile hotspot, unlimited music streaming and 99% nationwide coverage with voice roaming.

About Boost Mobile

Established in 2002, Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers. An award-winning mobile carrier that operates on the highly reliable Sprint Nationwide 4G LTE Network, reaching over 300 million people, Boost Mobile offers customers one of the best unlimited plans with no annual service contracts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Pitbull

Pitbull invites disruption on a global scale as a GRAMMY®-winning independent international superstar, education advocate, business entrepreneur and motivational speaker. With countless awards, dozens of international number ones, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, single sales of over 80 million, and cumulative views in excess of 15 billion, one of the most impressive careers in music history set the stage for him to make true change. Not only did he successfully help establish Sports Leadership Arts and Management (SLAM!) tuition-free public charter schools across the country, he was honored by the United Nations General Assembly on behalf of Clean Water Here; he is a partner in eMerge Americas, the annual tech and innovation summit held in Miami; and he was honored alongside music legends as well as Nobel Peace Prize and Pulitzer Prize winners at the 2019 International Achievement Summit. He has performed for millions worldwide and even joined forces with the #1 life and business strategist, Tony Robbins, for numerous engagements around the globe. He maximizes his own creative, entrepreneurial, and personal freedom yet again on the 2019 Latin album, LIBERTAD 548—released independently under his own Mr. 305 Records.

SOURCE Boost Mobile

Related Links

https://www.boostmobile.com

