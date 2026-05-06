BOOST TREADMILLS LAUNCHES THE BOOST 3 -- AND ENTERS THE SPACE TECHNOLOGY HALL OF FAME

The Boost 3 brings differential air pressure (DAP) technology — which originated at NASA and was first commercialized by Boost's founders — to homes, physical therapy clinics, and wellness centers. This is the same sophisticated low-impact exercise equipment used by more than 100 professional sports organizations, over 300 NCAA programs, and installed across more than 1,000 facilities worldwide, including elite groups like the Navy SEALs, the LA Dodgers, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Houston Rockets. The Boost 3 makes this accessible at a fraction of the institutional price: $24,999 to purchase (significantly cheaper than comparable systems), with Boost 3 rental options starting at $499 per month for home users and $599 per month for commercial facilities.

The Technology: From NASA to Your Home

That technology has a specific origin. It was invented at NASA Ames Research Center by Rob Whalen, then commercialized by his son Sean Whalen and Tom Allen at AlterG — a company Sean founded and where Tom was the first employee. When they left in 2017 to start Boost, they brought the technology with them and have been advancing it ever since. The Hall of Fame induction reflects that arc precisely: the four individuals honored — Rob Whalen, Fritz Moore, Sean Whalen, and Tom Allen — are all either founders of Boost or the scientists whose work made Boost possible.

The Boost 3 is what the industry has been calling a "NASA anti-gravity treadmill for home use" — though more precisely, it's a reduced-gravity, or microgravity, treadmill. It works by creating a pressurized chamber around the user's lower body, precisely reducing the gravitational load during movement. This makes it one of the most effective tools available for low-impact exercise for injury recovery, post-surgical rehabilitation, and high-performance athletic conditioning — a category that until now has been almost exclusively confined to institutional and professional settings.

Watch the Hall of Fame induction: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=giOjFYsKQuo

Why Now: The Shift Toward Accessible Performance Technology

The launch of the Boost 3 arrives at a moment when the market for recovery and performance technology is undergoing a significant democratization. What was once confined to professional sports training facilities — cryotherapy, blood flow restriction, altitude training — is increasingly finding its way into homes and community clinics. DAP technology has been slower to follow that trend, largely due to cost and footprint. The Boost 3 is designed to close that gap. As healthcare systems place greater emphasis on early mobility, injury prevention, and active aging, the demand for physical therapy treadmill alternatives that allow patients to exercise through injury — rather than wait for it to heal — has never been higher.

Boost 3: Key Features

The Boost 3 is engineered for accessibility and ease of use, bringing professional-grade training and recovery technology into homes and clinics.

Compact Design: 25% smaller than previous models, designed to fit in a spare bedroom or space-constrained clinic.

25% smaller than previous models, designed to fit in a spare bedroom or space-constrained clinic. Adjustable Weight Support: Precise control in 1% increments, allowing users to bear anywhere from 20% to 100% of their body weight — ideal for low-impact exercise equipment for injury recovery and athletic conditioning.

Precise control in 1% increments, allowing users to bear anywhere from 20% to 100% of their body weight — ideal for low-impact exercise equipment for injury recovery and athletic conditioning. Accessibility: Lower step height for users with limited mobility and fully automated entry and exit for minimal effort when getting on or off.

Lower step height for users with limited mobility and fully automated entry and exit for minimal effort when getting on or off. Whisper-Quiet Operation: Designed for home and clinical environments where noise is a consideration.

Designed for home and clinical environments where noise is a consideration. Pre-Programmed Protocols: Built-in programs for common applications, from post-op recovery to athletic conditioning.

In Their Own Words

"This is technology that lets you exercise through an injury without losing fitness, build strength without high impact, and maintain an active life for longer," said Tom Allen, CEO of Boost Treadmills. "It's been available to professional sports teams for years. The Boost 3 is about making it available to everyone else."

Pricing and Availability

Purchase: $24,999

$24,999 Home Rental: Starting at $499/month

Starting at $499/month Commercial Rental: Starting at $599/month

Starting at $599/month Lease options: Starting at $390/month

The Boost 3 is available now for purchase, rental, or lease, with installations beginning June 2026. Schedule a consultation or product demonstration at www.boosttreadmills.com or call (510) 883-3123.

About Boost Treadmills

Founded in 2017 by Sean Whalen and Tom Allen, Boost Treadmills builds differential air pressure treadmills for homes, clinics, and athletic facilities nationwide. Its founders invented and commercialized this technology — and are still the ones advancing it. For press inquiries: [email protected] or (510) 883-3123.

SOURCE Boost Treadmills