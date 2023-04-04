Boost VC Commits to Invest $1,000,000 at Deep Tech Demo Day

Selected presenting startups will receive an investment from Boost VC.

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost VC announces that they are pre-committing to invest $1,000,000 of new capital at their Spring 2023 Deep Tech Demo Day. This investment highlights Boost VC's commitment to advancing Deep Tech (aerospace, energy, climate, robotics, crypto, bio, AI/ML, virtual and augmented reality, etc) and supporting founders dedicated to leveraging technology to solve the world's biggest problems.

Adam Draper, Managing Director at Boost VC kicks off the first collaborative Deep Tech Demo Day, bringing together 30+ deep tech startups nominated by over 12 Deep Tech venture capital firms.

Deep Tech Demo Day will open on April 4th, 2023 and remain available thru April 11th, 2023. The event will showcase 30+ Deep Tech startups, nominated by over 10 Deep Tech Venture Capital funds. Selected companies presenting at this event will receive an investment from Boost VC.

Over the past year, the structure of Boost VC's Demo Days has changed to include partner funds like Cantos, Anorak, Draper Associates, Climate Capital, Conscience VC, Earthling Ventures, Foothill Ventures, Reinforced Ventures, Playfair Capital, rpv, Stellar Ventures, Anzu Partners and Type One Ventures. These Deep Tech partner funds now nominate startups to be showcased on the Demo Day platform to give global investors the opportunity to review and connect with the founders. Investors interested in attending are encouraged to register here .

"Deep tech is the future and best place to be investing!" said Adam Draper, Managing Partner, Boost VC, "We are dedicated to cultivating the Deep Tech ecosystem for both founders and investors, and to prove it, we are committing $1,000,000 to the Demo Day."

Boost VC has helped many deep tech startups grow with key investments at past Demo Days, including Radiant, Starfish Space, Venus Aerospace, and Launcher (recently acquired by Vast). "There was no chance of getting this far without the support of Adam Draper and the Boost VC Team. The most supportive and high-conviction investor partner I have ever worked with." said Max Haot, CEO and Founder of Launcher.

Boost VC is a venture capital firm that leads pre-seed deep tech investments (aerospace, energy, climate, robotics, crypto, bio, AI/ML, virtual and augmented reality, etc). Portfolio companies include Radiant, Starfish Space, Venus Aerospace, SideQuest, Etherscan, Unstoppable Domains, FitXR, DeepGram and Volley. www.boost.vc

