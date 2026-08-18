boost.ai Named an OpenAI Select Partner

Leader in trusted conversational AI joins OpenAI Partner Network as a Select Partner

SANDNES, Norway, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- boost.ai, the trusted leader in AI-powered customer experience solutions for regulated industries, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.

As an OpenAI Select Partner, boost.ai will continue working with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. This work will help organizations get more useful work from every token and stronger performance per dollar with GPT-5.6, while using ChatGPT Work to turn ambitious goals into finished work. Built for security, speed, and scale, boost.ai enables enterprises in regulated industries to deploy trusted conversational AI with enterprise-grade governance, seamless orchestration of traditional NLU and LLMs, and the guardrails required to automate customer interactions with confidence.

"Being named an OpenAI Select Partner reflects our commitment to helping enterprises unlock the full potential of AI while maintaining the security, governance, and control that regulated organizations require," said Jerry Haywood, Chief Executive Officer of boost.ai. "Together with OpenAI, we're helping customers move beyond experimentation to deploy AI that delivers exceptional customer experiences and trusted automation at enterprise scale."

boost.ai supports organizations across financial services, insurance, telecommunications, and the public sector with enterprise-level agentic AI and top-of-the-line voice solutions to help resolve customer inquiries with confidence while automating at scale. Trusted by some of the largest organizations in heavily regulated industries, including Nordea, DNB, Aspire General Insurance, and more, boost.ai agents have automated over 150 million conversations to date.

Looking ahead, boost.ai plans to continue expanding its OpenAI-powered capabilities, delivering new agentic AI and voice experiences while maintaining the governance, transparency, and compliance required in regulated environments, ultimately helping customers translate AI ambition into business outcomes.

Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network: https://openai.com/business/partners/

About boost.ai

boost.ai is the trusted leader in AI-powered customer experience solutions for regulated industries. Built for security, speed, and scale, the platform enables fast deployment, high-resolution rates, and full hybrid control through seamless orchestration of traditional NLU and LLMs. With over 650 successful deployments, 600 live AI agents, and more than 150 million automated conversations, boost.ai helps enterprises around the world resolve with confidence, automate at scale, and trust every conversation. Proven performance and enterprise-grade reliability make boost.ai the partner of choice for leading brands across the world, including Nordea, Credit Union of Colorado, Sage, DNB, Trading 212, and more. boost.ai is recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2025 Magic Quadrant for Conversational AI Platforms. Learn more at boost.ai.

SOURCE boost.ai