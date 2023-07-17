Boostlingo Experts Contribute to Groundbreaking Textbook on Remote Interpreting

This Textbook Combines the Insights of a Unique Group of Industry Leaders to Standardize and Professionalize the Field of Remote Interpreting

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boostlingo, the Austin-based language software and technology company, is celebrating the culmination of a four-year project assembling The Remote Interpreter: An International Textbook, Vol. 1, Foundations in Remote Interpreting.

In 2019, The Remote Interpreter was started by two of its authors, Marjory A. Bancroft and Dieter Runge. Inspired by a shared goal to professionalize and standardize the growing remote interpreting profession, they hoped to create a comprehensive instructional textbook and resource-rich guide for remote interpreting practitioners and the organizations that employ them, with support from a diverse team of remote interpreting experts recruited from Cross-Cultural Communications, Boostlingo, and UpHealth. This unique group of professionals—united by their passion and commitment to the industry—devoted their personal and professional lives to creating this book and training.

The Remote Interpreter represents a significant milestone for the interpreting profession, offering up-to-date, comprehensive insights across all areas of the remote interpreting field. Published by Culture and Language Press, the acclaimed imprint of Cross-Cultural Communications, this will be its most ambitious textbook to date.

The authorship team of The Remote Interpreter includes Boostlingo's Dieter Runge, Co-Founder and VP of Global Strategy and Growth; Caroline Remer, VP of Language Access; and Katharine Allen, Training Specialist. Other esteemed authors include Sarah Stockler-Rex, Danielle Meder, Tatiana González-Cestari from Uphealth, and Marjory A. Bancroft. In addition, Rocío Treviño, Director of Language Services at Boostlingo, contributed to developing the remote interpreter evaluation tool in the textbook.

"Remote interpreting is an exciting and rapidly evolving field," says Dieter Runge, Co-Author, and Co-Founder of Boostlingo, "We're eager to share this first-of-its-kind textbook that will equip both new and practicing interpreters with a foundation of best practices, industry standards, and resources. We feel this will be a practical resource for those seeking to gain insight across the spectrum of the interpretation profession and industry."

A second volume of this textbook has largely been completed and will take a deeper dive into the remote interpreting specialization. It's planned for a 2024 release.

For more information about The Remote Interpreter (TRI) Textbook or to purchase, visit TRI's product page: https://www.cultureandlanguage.net/products/the-remote-interpreter-volume1

About Boostlingo

Boostlingo is a language software and technology company based in Austin, TX. At Boostlingo, we are reimagining interpretation through innovative technology that enables language access and improves global communication.

The Boostlingo platform includes video, phone, and on-demand interpreting, as well as interpreter management and scheduling tools for language service providers. In 2022, Boostlingo acquired VoiceBoxer, a remote simultaneous interpretation and video con­ferencing platform based in Copenhagen, and Interpreter Intelligence, an interpreter management and scheduling platform based out of San Francisco.

Learn more about Boostlingo at https://boostlingo.com/

About Cross-Cultural Communications

Cross-Cultural Communications (CCC) is an international leader in providing training for medical and community interpreting, as well as cultural competence. With a network of over 400 licensed trainers spread across 43 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Guam, and six additional countries, CCC offers unrivaled expertise and reach. In addition to training, CCC delivers consultation services, technical assistance, and course development tailored to the specific needs of organizations.

Under its imprint, Culture & Language Press (CLP), CCC publishes a range of top-tier educational resources, including textbooks, workbooks, and trainers' guides, fostering the development of the language services field. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on enriching intercultural understanding, CCC serves as a trusted resource in a globally connected world.

Learn more about CCC at https://www.cultureandlanguage.net/

About UpHealth, Inc.

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure, and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. The UpHealth platform creates digitally enabled "care communities" that improve access and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, through digital health solutions and interoperability tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. UpHealth's clients include health plans, healthcare providers, and community-based organizations.

Learn more about UpHealth at https://uphealthinc.com/

