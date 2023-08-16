For the 2nd Year in a Row, Boostlingo Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 619 in 2023, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 947 Percent.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media revealed today that Boostlingo ranks No. 619 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Boostlingo CEO quote

"At the heart of our continued growth and success lies our culture," said CEO and Co-Founder Bryan Forrester. "We hire smart, optimistic people driven by their passion for our technology and the customers we proudly serve. It's no coincidence that we recently were recognized on Inc.'s Best Places Workplaces List in 2023."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Besides expanding its team, Austin-based tech startup Boostlingo secured the 20th rank within the tech hub city, and the 91st spot in the software category: an important distinction for a team that sits at the intersection of language access and technology.

"To make the Inc. 5000 twice in a row is truly an accomplishment," said CRO Merrie Wallace. "Our high ranking in the software category following the acquisitions of VoiceBoxer and Interpreter Intelligence in 2022 firmly establishes our leadership as a technology provider helping to accelerate the global conversation around accessible, affordable interpretation."

Boostlingo experienced significant revenue gains from 2020 to 2022 driven by wider global adoption of virtual interpretation. Acquiring VoiceBoxer and Interpreter Intelligence in 2022 expanded their services to include virtual interpretation delivery via phone and video, interpreter management and scheduling, and simultaneous interpreting and multilingual events. With the language access market valued at USD 27.9bn in 2022 and expected to reach up to USD 41.5bn by 2027, Boostlingo is poised for sustained growth in the upcoming years.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

