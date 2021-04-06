BOOTS deploys YOOBIC's Task Management solution

LONDON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the leading digital workplace for frontline teams, announced today that Boots, the UK's leading pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer, has deployed the YOOBIC platform across their 2,500 retail stores. By digitizing in-store processes, YOOBIC will help Boots to reduce workload for colleagues and ensure a consistent customer experience across the store network.

YOOBIC is a mobile-first platform for task management, communication and training, designed specifically for frontline teams. YOOBIC provides a mobile application called MyHub, with the platform rolling out across the store network in November.



With YOOBIC, Boots store colleagues will be able to complete their tasks digitally, such as weekly checklists, safety logbooks and merchandising execution. This digitized task management will provide real-time feedback and visibility on task execution to regions and support offices. This will help store teams to work more efficiently and will help to ensure a safe and reliable shopping experience for customers.

"We are delighted to have been chosen by a prestigious brand like Boots. We are really excited to work with them to assist their digitization processes and help them to support their teams to be more efficient every day." says Fabrice Haiat, CEO and co-founder of YOOBIC.

