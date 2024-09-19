Pret A Manger Turns to YOOBIC to Fuel Global Expansion

Frontline Employee Experience Platform helps global fast-casual leader to grow quickly without compromising quality or safety

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed freshly made food and organic coffee chain, Pret A Manger , today announced that it is partnering with digital workplace pioneer YOOBIC to support its frontline teams and power its ambitious global expansion plans. By deploying YOOBIC's game-changing suite of tools across 525 shops in 15 international markets, Pret is empowering its fast-growing global team to deliver consistently excellent brand experiences while prioritising customer and employee safety at every step of the way.

Over the next 3 to 5 years, Pret plans to double its total footprint to more than 1,000 shops through a growing global network of franchise partnerships. While rapid expansion brings challenges, there is no room for compromise or inconsistency when it comes to brand standards, customer and employee safety, or Pret's hard-won reputation for serving freshly prepared food in clean and welcoming environments.

That's where YOOBIC comes in. By bringing to life some of Pret's extensively documented standard operating procedures into a unified virtual hub, YOOBIC gives frontline teams immediate access to the digital tools and information they need to succeed — while enabling senior leaders to maintain full visibility into and control over its global operations.

From routine cleaning to brand standards to compliance with health and hygiene regulations, YOOBIC now ensures that every Pret team member at every level knows exactly what Pret expectations are. Already, Pret's team members are using YOOBIC to monitor and manage over 65,000 monthly tasks across the company's network of shops, with full tracking of task completion, follow-up action items, and compliance rates.

"Our customers expect the best possible experience each and every time they shop with us, and YOOBIC helps us provide that consistently at both directly operated and franchised locations," explains Mark Corney, Pret's Global Operations Development Director. "Quality and safety are paramount at Pret, and partnering with YOOBIC enables us to expand with confidence while empowering both fresh hires and seasoned team members to deliver amazing experiences for our customers."

YOOBIC's digital task management helps employees stay on top of daily duties, allowing them to easily access information via their mobile devices, keep abreast of new procedures or promotions, and complete tasks more efficiently. By treating frontline team members as valued knowledge workers, YOOBIC helps Pret make food service a career to be proud of and gives every employee the tools they need to create value and share insights and feedback with their peers and supervisors.

The YOOBIC hub also gives shops and regional managers real-time visibility into key shop tasks, ensuring that best practices can be identified and scaled, and that any problems are quickly spotted and remedied. Alerts can be quickly pushed out to all affected locations when tasks are needed to be completed quickly. Additional checks can be included to ensure teams consistently meet Pret's rigorous standards for hygiene, health and safety, environmental impact, and more. Take, for instance, the routine temperature checks on produce items that must take place multiple times a day — with YOOBIC, team leaders can establish automated alerts and recourse plans to ensure prompt action is taken if temperatures ever slip out of recommended ranges.

"When it comes to food service, there's no room for error. Providing safe, hygienic, and brand-appropriate experiences requires meticulous attention to detail from every single frontline team member — and that's the challenge that YOOBIC helps to solve," explains Fabrice Haiat, YOOBIC CEO and co-founder. "We're thrilled to be working with Pret to support their frontline teams, and to provide the visibility and consistency needed to fuel their ambitious global expansion plans."

About Pret A Manger

Pret A Manger is a beloved sandwich and organic coffee chain commonly referred to as Pret and based in the United Kingdom. The first shop opened in London in 1986 where the company is headquartered today. Pret's sandwiches, salads and wraps are freshly handmade each day in shop kitchens using quality ingredients and all coffees, teas and hot chocolates are organic. Pret operates more than 650 shops worldwide with more than 9,500 team members in 18 markets (United Kingdom, Ireland, United States, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Kuwait, India, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Belgium, Singapore, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, Qatar, Greece). For more information, please visit www.pret.com.

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an AI-powered frontline employee experience platform. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work—all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitised task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 350+ companies around the world including Boots, GameStop, Lacoste, Lidl, Mattress Firm, Michaels, Peloton, Pret, Puma, and Vans trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC, visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE YOOBIC