BOOX Unveils Go 6 (Gen II) - The Best E-Reader for Travel, Now with Stylus Compatibility for Note-Taking Anywhere

The second-generation 6-inch ePaper reader adds handwriting for the first time via stylus support and a native notes app, alongside a redesigned form factor

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOOX today announced the Go 6 (Gen II), the second generation of its 6-inch E Ink reader built for life on the move. The Go 6 (Gen II) is an evolution of the highly successful Go 6 e-reader, turning the new version into a reading and notetaking device, doubling its utility. This new device also debuts a refreshed design in four expressive colors.

Pricing and Availability

The BOOX Go 6 (Gen II) is available for pre-order today at the official BOOX Shop for $199.99. Units are expected to begin shipping around June 17.

New Note-Taking Capabilities

The Go 6 (Gen II) introduces note-taking to the Go 6 line. This device pairs with the InkSense Plus stylus (sold separately) and is equipped with a native notes app to mark up books, underline passages, and capture handwritten notes and to-do lists. These new features turn the e-reader into a small but mighty pocket tool. All within the highly compact 6-inch device, the notes app captures quick thoughts, reminders, and to-do lists on the fly, whether on a road trip, adventuring outside, or on a daily commute.

Suitcase-Inspired Design, Crafted with Travel in Mind

Built with travelers in mind, the Go 6 (Gen II) has a refreshed design inspired by the form factor of a suitcase. The device has a unique back shell with tactile grooves and subtle curves. Now available in four serene colors: Plum, Stone, Shell, and Custard. At ~160 grams and 6.8 mm thin, it slips into a pocket and feels comfortable in the palm, making it ideal for travel and everyday portability.

The Go 6 (Gen II) boasts a high-definition 300 PPI monochrome ePaper display that renders each word as if printed on real paper and remains glare-free. Equipped with adjustable warm and cold front lights, the device remains easy to read in any environment. Powered by a long-lasting battery, this ePaper reader ensures days of use on a single charge.

Upgraded Performance

The Go 6 (Gen II) delivers upgraded performance. Now with 3GB of RAM, the device ensures the reading and notetaking experience is smooth and responsive. The device runs on Android, with the Google Play Store built in, giving users the freedom to download their favorite apps.

Technical Specifications

6" HD ePaper glass screen with AG glass flat cover-lens, 1448×1072 resolution (300 dpi)

Front light with CTM (warm and cold)

3GB RAM / 32GB internal storage, microSD card slot

Android 11 with Open SDK

Connectivity - Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C

Battery - 1500mAh polymer Li-on

Press kit available here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/d0lzcrtl1xpuf0ysrc8ak/AEKSzufbzF5m3-74L85rE7k?rlkey=bj9smxo3onnfgu9znuylytjc5&st=vvz62lgt&dl=0.

About BOOX

BOOX is a global leader in E Ink electronics, that specializes in E Ink tablets and monitors. It offers 6 inch to 13.3 inch E Ink products to assist aspiring, persistent, and innovative users in becoming more productive in work and study without straining their eyes. With cutting-edge hardware and advanced software, BOOX is the world's only E Ink electronic brand that combines E Ink with Android and provides maximum flexibility. More product information can be found at www.boox.com.

Media Contact

Kristina Diodati

[email protected]

SOURCE Boox