Borås Energi och Miljö AB Digitalises Asset Management with Infor CloudSuite EAM

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialised by industry, today announced that Borås Energi och Miljö AB, a Sweden-based renewable energy and recycling company, has selected Infor CloudSuite EAM (enterprise asset management). Deployed and supported by Infor partner Prevas, the solution will support a completely new $3.8 million wastewater, power and heating, and biogas facility in Sobackan, Sweden.

The level of investment and innovation channelled into the new plant, as well as its scale and complexity, meant that effective maintenance of the assets was imperative. With a combined heating and power plant supplying residents with remote heating and wastewater facility, downtime simply isn't an option. Borås Energi och Miljö AB therefore required a solution that would not only support condition monitoring but preventative maintenance, too.

Infor and Prevas were selected from a shortlist of four providers, based on the best-in-class capabilities of the platform, as well as its user friendliness.

"Having showcased Infor CloudSuite EAM on two occasions, early feedback from Borås Energi och Miljö highlighted the mobility and user-friendliness of the system as impressive," comments David Baeckström, sales executive for EAM at Prevas. "The team particularly liked that all interfaces are fully configurable based on the various roles or people working with the solution."

"It's always fun working with customers who are at the forefront of technology, and we're very happy that Prevas was chosen to provide Infor CloudSuite EAM to Borås Energi och Miljö AB," he continues.

"Our decision to deploy Infor EAM was based on a recent merger of two organizations, as we wanted to avoid having two maintenance systems," says Andreas Ulveström, head of maintenance at Borås Energi. "We also wanted to refine our processes and working practices. During the demonstrations and procurement phase, Prevas showed us a powerful, user-friendly system in Infor CloudSuite EAM, with an attractive, intuitive interface. Prevas' deployment model was robust and highly professional and, as a result, we're hoping to have a system that both supports and streamlines our work."

"Any industry that invests heavily in equipment risks downtime and losses to the bottom line if assets are not managed properly," comments Johan Made, Infor SVP & GM of North, East & Western Europe. "Innovation and efficiency are at the heart of Borås Energi's business, and when it comes to its assets, Infor CloudSuite EAM facilitates the productivity and lifecycle management to help optimize all aspects of their performance."

Prevas

Prevas is a preferred partner for Infor in Scandinavia with personnel across Scandinavia. The company has more than 20 years of experience of Infor EAM.

