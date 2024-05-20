BORBOLETA BEAUTY ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH MILADY

SALT LAKE CITY, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Borboleta Beauty , the leader in world-class lash products and supplies, announces an exclusive new partnership with Milady, the leading provider of beauty and wellness education for schools worldwide. With this partnership, Borboleta will exclusively supply the lash kits and tools essential for learning and practicing the art of lash extensions during Milady education and training.

"In an unprecedented move, this partnership combines top quality products and education along with years of expertise educating students and creating successful careers," said Mike Alexander, Chief Executive Officer, Borboleta Beauty. "This partnership is going to disrupt the lash industry to make way for significant growth, and the best available experience for the lash artist and beauty schools. We will see an influx of more talented lash artists entering the industry, and as a result, more consumers demanding the service."

The partnership between Milady and Borboleta will provide beauty schools with an easy-to-use solution for their lash education needs, from infection control to client consultation, lash application, and building an eyelash and brow business. The education program will ensure students are upskilled in these profitable and in-demand services using Borboleta's professional supplies. This partnership will deliver a turn-key solution to the beauty schools' Eyelash educational needs, combining forward-thinking Milady Eyelash curriculum with custom Borboleta lash kits that correspond to Milady content.

"We're very excited to find a partner like Borboleta to create custom eyelash kits that match Milady curriculum," said Sandra Bruce, Milady SVP and General Manager. "The demand for eyelash education has exploded and, as we addressed it, we learned that beauty schools spent countless hours in sourcing a quality eyelash kit vendor that would meet their needs. With this partnership, beauty programs can launch their programs more efficiently and focus on preparing students for successful careers."

"We are aiming to enhance the perception and quality of lash extensions," said Kim Jaynes, Founder, Borboleta Beauty. "This partnership elevates the industry as it ensures professionalism in the industry with well-educated artists who have the best products at their fingertips. Eyelash extensions are here to stay."

About Borboleta Beauty

Borboleta Beauty is the leader in world-class lash products and education for beauty professionals, schools, salons, spas, and consumers. Borboleta's award-winning professional lash and lash care products are available at borboletapro.com . Borboleta's consumer lash care products, including its award-winning Lash Serum and Lash care products, are available at borboleta.com .

About Milady

Milady, a Cengage Group Company, is the leading provider of beauty and wellness learning solutions for schools worldwide. We have been influencing the beauty industry ever since our founder started his own one-man barbering supply business nearly a century ago. Today, we are proud to redefine the standards of being a beauty professional and explore the endless possibilities of beauty's impact on individuals, communities, and the world.

