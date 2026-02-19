Borco U.S.A. Announces Acquisition of 220 Oil and Gas Wells in Permian Basin

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent oil and gas exploration and production company Borco U.S.A. ("Borco") has announced the acquisition of a 220-well oil and gas package located in the core of the Permian Basin. The transaction significantly expands the company's operated footprint and strengthens its position in one of the most prolific and economically resilient basins in North America.

The acquired assets include a diversified mix of deep and shallow vertical wells across established leaseholds with existing infrastructure, stable production profiles, and development upside. The package is supported by secured takeaway capacity and offers opportunities for recompletions, artificial lift optimization, and targeted infill drilling.

"This acquisition marks a major milestone in Borco's growth strategy," said a spokesperson for the company. "We are acquiring cash-flowing assets in a basin where scale, operational efficiency, and technical expertise drive long-term value. The Permian remains a cornerstone of U.S. energy production, and this transaction positions Borco for sustainable growth and enhanced returns."

The transaction will immediately increase Borco's daily production, proved reserves, and cash flow while expanding leasehold acreage. Borco will assume operatorship through an equity transaction for the wells and intends to implement enhanced field management practices focused on safety, environmental stewardship, and operational excellence.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SOURCE Borco U.S.A.