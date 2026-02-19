Borco U.S.A. Expands Permian Footprint with Acquisition of Well Service Company

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent oil and gas exploration and production company Borco U.S.A. ("Borco") announced the acquisition of a Permian-based well service company operating three active well service rigs. The transaction strengthens Borco's vertical integration strategy and enhances its operational control across its growing asset base in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico.

The acquired company provides well servicing, workover, and maintenance solutions for producing oil and gas wells throughout the Permian Basin. Its fleet of three fully staffed and field-ready rigs will immediately support Borco's existing wells, including its recently acquired 220-well package, while continuing to service third-party operators in the region.

"This acquisition is a strategic step in building a fully integrated operating platform," said a spokesperson for Borco "By bringing well service capabilities in-house, we gain greater operational flexibility, improved cost control, and the ability to respond quickly to optimization opportunities. It enhances both efficiency and reliability across our Permian operations."

The transaction is expected to reduce lifting costs, improve production uptime, and accelerate workover programs across Borco's portfolio. The company plans to maintain the service business as a dedicated operating division, preserving its existing workforce, customer relationships, and safety-first culture.

Borco intends to invest in equipment upgrades, fleet modernization, and personnel development to support continued growth in the Permian Basin, where demand for high-quality well service operations remain strong.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SOURCE Borco U.S.A.