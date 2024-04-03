Borealis Foods Joins Forces with Sam's Club and Feeding America in the "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." Initiative

Borealis Foods Inc. (Nasdaq: BRLS) leverages its innovative food solution, Chef Woo High Protein Ramen, to make a meaningful impact on food insecurity and malnutrition by participating in Feeding America's ® 2024 "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." campaign.

TORONTO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Borealis Foods ("Borealis" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BRLS), a pioneering food tech company dedicated to crafting premium-quality, nutritious food solutions accessible to all, proudly announced today a partnership through its subsidiary, Palmetto Gourmet Foods ("PGF"), with Feeding America®, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country, to help provide meals to people facing hunger through the Sam's Club "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." campaign.

The partnership has now made Chef Woo available for sale for the first time to 69 million members in the nearly 600 Sam's Club stores. As part of the 2024 "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." program, Borealis will channel its resources to provide nutritious food options available at the retailer.

This exciting partnership also underscores Borealis' unwavering commitment to combating food insecurity and helping people across the United States. Through this collaboration, Borealis aims to leverage its innovative food solution, Chef Woo High Protein Ramen, to make a meaningful impact on food insecurity and malnutrition.

"As a result of our partnership, we have increased our production capacity to meet the increased orders. We are honored to stand alongside Sam's Club and Feeding America in the vital mission to alleviate hunger in our communities," said Reza Soltanzadeh, CEO of Borealis, "At Borealis, we believe that access to nourishing food is a fundamental human right, and this initiative exemplifies our dedication to creating positive change."

Through its food technology, Borealis created Chef Woo ramen, the first high protein noodle, with 20g of plant-based protein, the equivalent of three eggs. For each specially-marked Chef Woo high protein ramen sold at Sam's Club from April 1-April 29, Borealis will donate the monetary equivalent of at least 5 meals to Feeding America. Currently, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

The Company, along with world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay as its brand ambassador, joins the likes of Kraft Heinz Company, Kellogg's and Hellmann's among others in this worthwhile endeavor.

"We are thrilled to welcome Borealis Foods and its subsidiary, Palmetto Gourmet Foods, as an important partner in the movement to end hunger," said Lauren Biedron, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "Support from Palmetto Gourmet Foods helps people facing hunger access the food and resources they say they need to thrive."

Now in its 11th year, the "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." campaign has generated more than $186 million and helped secure nearly 1.9 billion meals for the Feeding America network of local food banks. Donations made during the campaign stay local. Purchases and donations made in-store or online are tied to zip codes serving that location and go to the local Feeding America partner food bank in that community.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

About Sam's Club

Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings, and services to millions of members in nearly 600 U.S. clubs, including Puerto Rico. Now in its 39th year, Sam's Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member's Mark items and market-leading technologies and services like Scan & Go™, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at samsclub.com, and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok.

About Borealis Foods Inc.

Borealis Foods Inc. (Nasdaq: BRLS) is an innovative food technology company with a mission to address global food security challenges through its research and development of tasty, highly nutritious and functional food products that are both affordable and sustainable. The Company's focus reflects its mission to making a positive impact on both human life and the planet. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Palmetto Gourmet Foods, Borealis has created meals like Chef Woo Ramen, that are made with 20g of protein and with organic noodles that are certified vegan, vegetarian, Halal, Kosher, plant-based, egg and dairy-free. Borealis distributes its products throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe.

