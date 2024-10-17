BorgWarner Announces Full Redemption of its 5.000% Senior Notes Due 2025

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) ("BorgWarner" or the "Company") announced today that it will redeem in full the entire outstanding $343,443,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") on November 1, 2024 (the "Redemption Date"). The redemption is in accordance with the terms of the Indenture, dated as of September 23, 1999, between the Company and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. (successor in interest to Chase Manhattan Trust Company, National Association), as trustee, as supplemented by that Seventh Supplemental Indenture, dated as of October 5, 2020, between the Company and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as the indenture trustee (the "Trustee").

All outstanding 2025 Notes (CUSIP: 099724AM8 / U0560UAA0; ISIN: US099724AM84 / USU0560UAA08) will be redeemed on the Redemption Date. The total redemption price is the sum of (i) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed; and (ii) the Applicable Premium as of, and accrued and unpaid interest to, the Redemption Date with respect to the 2025 Notes.

The Trustee is acting as the paying agent. The address for the paying agent is as follows:

DB Services Americas, Inc.

5022 Gate Parkway Suite 200

MS JCK01-0218

Jacksonville, FL 32256

For Information call 1-800-735-7777

The Company has received all necessary approvals for this redemption.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

