BorgWarner Awards Baby Borg Trophies to Alex Palou and Chip Ganassi for 2025 Indianapolis 500 Win

"Presenting the Baby Borg trophies is one of our favorite traditions at BorgWarner, and we are honored to celebrate Alex and Chip for their remarkable achievement at the 2025 Indianapolis 500," said Michelle Collins, Global Director Marketing and Public Relations, BorgWarner. "The Borg‑Warner Trophy has long stood as a symbol of excellence in motorsports, and it's a privilege to be part of the iconic legacy of the Indy 500 and to continue a tradition that recognizes the passion, skill, and innovation that drive this sport forward."

Palou's likeness on the Borg-Warner Trophy, crafted by William Behrends, was unveiled back in November 2025 at a ceremony in downtown Indianapolis. The Trophy was commissioned in 1936 and features every Indy 500 winner, with Palou being the 112th face. The Baby Borg was first created in 1988, with the Championship Team Owner's Trophy™ established ten years later.

"I've been looking forward to this moment since May, waiting to finally bring my Baby Borg home. Being an Indy 500 winner has been incredible. Everyone tells you what it means, but you don't truly understand it until you're lucky enough to experience it yourself. While it's bittersweet that the celebration is winding down, it only fuels my drive to try and do it again," said Palou. "With the team we have at CGR and on the No. 10 car, I know we're capable of fighting for much more. Experiencing this for the first time has only strengthened that motivation. Thank you to everyone at BorgWarner and thank you to Chip for your support. I'm thrilled to finally have this trophy at home and am going to take it on a date tonight."

In addition to Palou, team owner Chip Ganassi was presented with the Championship Team Owner's Trophy to commemorate his seventh Indy 500 win, making Ganassi the second winningest team owner in IndyCar history.

"It's an honor to be here, and I want to thank BorgWarner and everyone at Phoenix Raceway for hosting the Unser Open Test," said Ganassi. "This place is special to me — it's where I drove an IndyCar for the very first time. Coming back now, alongside Alex, brings it all full circle. I even shared one small pointer from my own experience here — not that he needs it. It's incredible to return, to be part of this moment, and to be part of this great sport. There's truly no place I'd rather be than right here, right now."

Ganassi is one of the most successful Indy 500 owners in history, securing victories in Indianapolis with Emerson Fittipaldi (1989), Juan Pablo Montoya (2000), Scott Dixon (2008), Dario Franchitti (2010, 2012), Marcus Ericsson (2022) and Palou (2025).

"I have my three Baby Borgs proudly displayed front and center in my home office. They represent some of the greatest days of my motorsports career – something I'll always be proud of," said Franchitti. "Being a part of the list of drivers that have won the Indianapolis 500 for Chip Ganassi is special. Chip likes winners and especially likes wining the Indy 500 and through great team personnel, top to bottom, it gives his drivers incredible opportunities to win."

The IndyCar Series opens on March 1st with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, where four-time and defending IndyCar Series Champion Palou will look to continue his success streak. In May, Palou will look to become the seventh driver ever to win back-to-back Indy 500s and cash in the BorgWarner rolling jackpot.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

The Borg-Warner Trophy, BorgWarner Championship Driver's Trophy, and BorgWarner Championship Team Owner's Trophy are trademarks of BorgWarner Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that are based on management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimates," "evaluates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "initiative," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Further, all statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this press release that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future regarding our business strategy, goals, plans, references to future success and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: evolving legal, regulatory, and tax regimes; the supply disruptions impacting us or our customers; commodity availability and pricing, and an inability to achieve expected levels of success in additional commercial negotiations with customers concerning recovery of these costs; competitive challenges from existing and new competitors including original equipment manufacturers ("OEM") customers; the challenges associated with rapidly changing technologies and our ability to innovate in response; the difficulty in forecasting demand for electric vehicles and our electric vehicles revenue growth; future changes in laws and regulations, including, by way of example, taxes and tariffs, in the countries in which we operate; potential disruptions in the global economy caused by wars or other geopolitical conflicts; the ability to identify targets and consummate acquisitions on acceptable terms; failure to realize the expected benefits of acquisitions on a timely basis the possibility that our 2023 tax-free spin-off of our former Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments into a separate publicly traded company will not achieve its intended benefits; the failure to promptly and effectively integrate acquired businesses; the potential for unknown or inestimable liabilities relating to the acquired businesses; impacts of our exit of the charging business; our dependence on automotive and truck production, both of which are highly cyclical and subject to disruptions; our reliance on major OEM customers; impacts of any future strikes involving any of our OEM customers and any actions such OEM customers take in response; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty surrounding global trade policies, including tariffs and export restrictions, and their impacts on the Company, its customers and suppliers and the economies in which the Company operates; the outcome of existing or any future legal proceedings, including litigation with respect to various claims, or governmental investigations, included related litigation; impacts from potential future acquisition or disposition transactions; and the other risks noted in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recently-filed Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying the statements.

SOURCE BorgWarner