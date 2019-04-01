BorgWarner Appoints Felecia Pryor Chief Human Resources Officer

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner announced today the appointment of Felecia Pryor to Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective April 1, 2019.

BorgWarner names Felecia Pryor Chief Human Resources Officer

Mrs. Pryor, 44, joined BorgWarner in October 2018 and currently serves as Vice President, Global Human Resources for BorgWarner Morse Systems. Her prior experience includes sixteen years of human resource experience with Ford Motor Company across a multitude of areas with increasing levels of responsibility. She came directly to us from serving as Global Human Resources Director - Global Personnel, Organization & Planning and prior to this served as Vice President of Human Resources for Ford ASEAN (Bangkok, Thailand) and Human Resources Director Ford Asia Pacific (Nanjing, China). Mrs. Pryor holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice from Valdosta University and a master's degree in public administration from Florida Atlantic University. Additionally, she has a Juris Doctor degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

"Felecia will be a great complement to my leadership team," said Frederic Lissalde, president and CEO. "Her experience and perspective are tremendous assets as she leads the human resources aspect of our globally growing and evolving business."

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 68 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 30,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

