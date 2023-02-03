BorgWarner Awards Baby Borg Trophy to 2022 Indianapolis 500 Winner Marcus Ericsson

Marks the first Baby Borg that Marcus Ericsson has received

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner presented Marcus Ericsson with his first BorgWarner Championship Driver's Trophy™, fondly known as the Baby Borg, in commemoration of his victory at the 106th Indianapolis 500. The trophy presentation took place on February 2nd at a special ceremony at The Thermal Club in Palm Springs, California.

Ericsson driving the No. 8 Huski Chocolate, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, became just the second driver from Sweden to win "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" – Kenny Brack in 1999 was the first.

Marcus Ericsson, Michelle Collins and Chip Ganassi with the Borg-Warner Trophy at the Baby Borg ceremony in Palm Springs, California February 2, 2023

"We were excited to present Marcus with his first Baby Borg and congratulate him, once again, on his tremendous victory at the Indy 500," said Michelle Collins, Global Director Marketing and Public Relations, BorgWarner. "Our team had the opportunity to travel to Sweden with Marcus and the Borg-Warner Trophy® late last year to help celebrate his accomplishment. The energy and excitement around his win in his hometown was palpable and we hope this miniature replica of the Borg-Warner Trophy can continue to bring him back to that moment and his experience in Victory Circle for years to come."

Following his Indy 500 victory, a specially crafted replica of Ericsson's face was sculpted by William Behrends and permanently affixed to the Borg-Warner Trophy in October amongst those of previous victors dating back to 1911. At the Baby Borg ceremony, Ericsson was presented with a one-of-a-kind replica of the iconic Trophy, featuring a duplicate of the hand-crafted, three-dimensional sterling silver image affixed to the full-sized Trophy. Along with Ericsson's likeness, the base of the Baby Borg is also inscribed with the winner's name, team name, average race speed and year of win. Weighing five pounds and standing 20 inches tall, the Baby Borg is made of sterling silver and serves as a keepsake and has been given to Indy 500 winners to recognize their accomplishments since 1988.

The 5' 4 ¾", 110-pound, sterling silver Borg-Warner Trophy, after traveling to Ericsson's home country of Sweden in November 2022 to celebrate his achievement, returned to its home at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum where it is kept on permanent display.

"I always dreamed of winning the Indianapolis 500 and having something as unique as the Baby Borg to celebrate that dream coming true is a wonderful gift," said Ericsson. "Thank you to BorgWarner for this trophy, it is something I will always treasure, and I hope to add more to my trophy case in the future."

Chip Ganassi, owner of Chip Ganassi Racing, was presented with the Championship Team Owner's Trophy. This was the 6th time Ganassi received a Championship Team Owner's Baby Borg. In 1989, Ganassi was team co-owner with U.E. "Pat" Patrick when Emerson Fittipaldi won the 500 and sole team owner for his next five wins at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Juan Pablo Montoya (2000), Scott Dixon (2008), Dario Franchitti (2010 and 2012) and Ericsson all winning under Chip Ganassi Racing teams. This trophy was first established in 1998.

"It's always a privilege to be awarded a Baby Borg after winning the Indianapolis 500," said Ganassi. "I couldn't be prouder of Marcus and the entire team. What a great way to commemorate this special achievement."

