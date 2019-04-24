BorgWarner Celebrates Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at its Propulsion Technical Center

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, April 25th, BorgWarner is hosting approximately 150 children of employees at its Propulsion Technical Center in Auburn Hills, Michigan, as part of Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day. This event gives kids the opportunity to not only job shadow their parent in the workplace, including both office and laboratory settings, but also to participate in interactive Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) activities.

Children participate in a science experiment during BorgWarner’s 2018 Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day event

"The annual Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day is one of our favorite days of the year here at our Propulsion Technical Center. It is inspiring to see the kids get excited about the automotive industry and the pride they have to come to work with their parent," said Frederic Lissalde, President and CEO, BorgWarner Inc. "Through job shadowing their parents and participating in interactive and realistic hands-on activities, it is our hope that the kids will get a real-world understanding of the work that BorgWarner does as a company and that it will fuel a passion for the automotive industry."

As part of BorgWarner's initiative to promote awareness of STEM-related career paths to future generations, the activities at this year's Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day are focused on STEM, are interactive and a true depiction of BorgWarner as a company. The day's agenda of interactive activities include:

Removing oil from water to show the effect that oil spills can have on our environment

Constructing an obstacle course track and then using it to race cars built from recycled materials

A friction demonstration in our tribology lab, with the students using wooden blocks as "cars" and different materials on a ramp

Creating an advertisement for a BorgWarner technology

A LEGO® car build

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 68 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 30,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

SOURCE BorgWarner Inc.

Related Links

http://www.borgwarner.com

