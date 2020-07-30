BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2020.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 67 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 29,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

SOURCE BorgWarner

Related Links

www.borgwarner.com

