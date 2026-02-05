BORGWARNER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Feb 05, 2026

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 4, 2026, the Board of Directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 16, 2026, to stockholders of record on March 2, 2026.

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

