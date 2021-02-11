BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

BorgWarner

Feb 11, 2021, 06:30 ET

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 10, 2021, the board of directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock.  The dividend is payable on March 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 1, 2021.

     BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 96 locations in 24 countries, the company employs approximately 50,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

SOURCE BorgWarner

Related Links

www.borgwarner.com

Also from this source

BorgWarner Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Net Sales Increased...

BorgWarner Launches 800-volt Electric Motor for the Commercial...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics