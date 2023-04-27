BORGWARNER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 26, 2023, the Board of Directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock.  The dividend is payable on June 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on June 1, 2023.

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

