BORGWARNER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8, 2023, the Board of Directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 1, 2023.

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

