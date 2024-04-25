BORGWARNER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

News provided by

BorgWarner

Apr 25, 2024, 06:30 ET

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 24, 2024, the Board of Directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of common stock.  The dividend is payable on June 17, 2024, to stockholders of record on June 3, 2024.

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

SOURCE BorgWarner

Also from this source

BorgWarner Awarded on Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 List

BorgWarner Awarded on Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 List

BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, has been awarded on Newsweek's list of Most...
Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2024 First Quarter Results Conference Call

Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2024 First Quarter Results Conference Call

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast: What: BorgWarner 2024 First Quarter Results Conference Call When: May 2, 2024 @ 9:30am...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics