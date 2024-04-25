BORGWARNER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 24, 2024, the Board of Directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on June 17, 2024, to stockholders of record on June 3, 2024.

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

SOURCE BorgWarner