BORGWARNER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

BorgWarner

Jul 24, 2024, 06:30 ET

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 23, 2024, the Board of Directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of common stock.  The dividend is payable on September 16, 2024, to stockholders of record on September 3, 2024.

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

