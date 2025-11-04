BorgWarner Included in Forbes' America's Best Employers for Engineers 2026 Ranking

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We're delighted to share the exciting news that BorgWarner has been officially recognized for the second consecutive year as one of America's Best Employers for Engineers, a prestigious award honored by Forbes and Statista.

This award ranking places BorgWarner among the Top 175 employers for engineers in the country, chosen through a nationwide survey of over 28,000 America's engineering workforce employing at least 1,000 people from all industry sectors. This award reinforces BorgWarner's reputation as an organization that fosters an innovative working environment for engineering professionals.

Data from over a 3-year period was considered, allowing a robust differentiation between organizations that consistently perform well from those that may only have had a single good year. Over 900,000 employer evaluations are considered. The analysis is based on the following two evaluations:

Personal Evaluations: Those given by employees themselves.

Public Evaluations: Those given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry.

This recognition highlights BorgWarner's ongoing commitment to building an inclusive, innovative, and empowering environment where engineering talent can thrive. The ranking evaluated companies based on compensation, workplace culture, employee satisfaction, atmosphere & development, employer image, and working conditions. We are honored to be recognized on Forbes America's Best Employers for Engineers 2026 ranking.

"We are excited to be recognized for the second year in a row by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Engineers. This achievement reflects the dedication and ingenuity of our engineering teams, who continue to drive innovation and position BorgWarner as a global product leader," said Tania Wingfield, Chief Human Resources Officer, BorgWarner. "As the automotive industry evolves, we remain committed to developing a versatile and forward-thinking engineering workforce that can support both combustion and electric vehicle technologies through mentorship programs and our Power to Evolve skills agility program."

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

