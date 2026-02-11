BorgWarner Expands Series-Production Battery Management System Program with a Global OEM

Battery management system (BMS) program expands to support additional battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) lines

System in production since 2023; expanded applications beginning in 2029

Compact, scalable design supports flexible packaging and batteries operating up to 800 volts

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner's battery management system (BMS) has been selected for an expanded series-production program with a global original equipment manufacturer (OEM). BorgWarner has supplied the BMS to the customer since 2023. The expanded award will support additional B-segment and C-segment passenger cars, as well as light commercial vehicles for battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) applications beginning in 2029.

"We're pleased to expand our series-production battery management program, highlighting our customer's confidence in our production-proven design that's already performing in real-world vehicle applications," said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. "As our customer adds new electrified vehicle lines, we're upgrading compatibility to help them scale efficiently while maintaining the safety, durability and performance expectations that drivers rely on."

BorgWarner's BMS is a modular system with a central battery monitoring unit (BMU) connected to cell monitoring units (CMUs) located at the battery modules. Together, they monitor charge level, battery health and temperatures, measure cell voltages, and perform passive cell balancing to help optimize performance and support long-term durability.

The system supports fast direct current (DC) charging communication and includes built-in controls and diagnostics designed to help meet demanding safety expectations, including Automotive Safety Integrity Level D (ASIL D) functional safety goals. The scalable architecture can be configured for a wide range of BEV and PHEV battery pack designs and is suitable for applications operating up to 800 volts. The compact module-level units enable flexible packaging options, and the electronics platform can be upgraded to support future functions.

Building on decades of global automotive electronics experience, the expanded program promotes a design that has been validated in series production, helping customers scale electrified vehicle portfolios while leveraging established functionality and a proven supply footprint.

