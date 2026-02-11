BorgWarner to Supply Premium European OEM with Integrated Drive Module for Hybrid Range Extended Vehicle

Highly integrated drive module solution for hybrid range extended powertrain applications

Innovative design with single electric machine for generating and propulsion

Lightweight design and high performance enabled by advanced system integration

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner has secured a program award from a premium European original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to supply an 800V Integrated Drive Module (iDM) supporting a Range Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV), with mass production scheduled to begin in 2029.

BorgWarner offers highly integrated iDM solutions tailored to customer needs.

The iDM is a highly integrated system incorporating BorgWarner's innovative single-electric-machine design with generator and drive functionality. The system works in conjunction with key components, including an inverter, two clutches, dual-mass flywheel, and is system-level paired with the internal combustion engine of the customer. In addition to energy-efficient generator functionality, an all-wheel-drive mode can be used when required. Combining two major REEV functions into a single product is extremely beneficial to the vehicle architecture. The inverter integrates BorgWarner's next-generation Viper power switches and dual-side cooled power module technology. Specifically developed for high-performance electric drive applications, BorgWarner's platform is expected to deliver excellent electrical performance and thermal management capabilities, supporting the demanding high-voltage and high-current operating requirements.

"Securing this program award underlines BorgWarner's strength in electric drive technology and system integration," said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, PowerDrive Systems. "With the China team taking the lead and collaborating with a global team, we have created a highly integrated solution that balances performance, efficiency, and packaging. We are proud to support our customer with innovative technology for its next-generation range extended vehicles."

With deep expertise in electrified propulsion and full-stack in-house capabilities spanning electric motors, drivelines, power electronics, software/controls, and system integration, BorgWarner delivers flexible and highly integrated solutions tailored to customer needs. Supported by proven product quality, strong local manufacturing capabilities, and close collaboration with customers, the company remains committed to advancing electrification technologies and supporting the continued development of the global new energy vehicle market.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

