BorgWarner Joins SME Education Foundation, Proviso West High School to Create STEM Opportunities for Students

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SME Education Foundation and Proviso West High School have welcomed BorgWarner as a significant corporate contributor enabling preparation for students pursuing careers in manufacturing and engineering.

Through the Foundation's Partnership Response In Manufacturing Education (PRIME) schools initiative, SME will provide a curriculum that's tailored to give students hands-on training on modern, industry standard equipment and allows them to explore futures in manufacturing, engineering and STEM-related careers.

BorgWarner Inc. is a global product leader in sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market and has manufacturing and technical facilities in 96 locations in 24 countries. The company employs approximately 50,000 worldwide.

"STEM initiatives and manufacturing are critical today and will be even more critical in the future for our youth," said Felecia Pryor, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, BorgWarner. "BorgWarner is committed to help shape future leaders in STEM and manufacturing fields by sharing our resources and partnering with great organizations like SME. We are excited to support and advance these efforts."

Proviso West High School, located in Hillside, Illinois, is part of the Proviso Township High Schools District. The district consists of three public high schools and draws students from 10 diverse communities. The schools serve more than 4,200 students.

"We are always looking to partner with organizations that focus on student success and on building the local economy," said Dr. James L. Henderson, the Superintendent at Proviso Township High School District 209. "This partnership with SME will give our students insight into what it takes to build a successful career. It will also give them a leg up when it's time to enter the workforce."

The goal of the partnership is to directly address talent shortages in the manufacturing and engineering fields. Students will develop skills, and often earn certifications, that prepare them to fill specific roles with companies based in their community.

"SME PRIME schools are central to our commitment to inspiring, preparing and supporting young people," said Rob Luce, Vice president of the SME Education Foundation. "Our partnership with Proviso West High School needs support and engagement of business leaders to bring it to fruition — we're proud to welcome these committed educators to our national team."

Since 2011, SME PRIME schools have been initiated in 60 communities across 22 states, creating opportunities for more than 100,000 students. In 2019 alone, the SME Education Foundation partnered with 12 new schools to create custom programs through partnerships with private industry. Companies interested in becoming involved with or learning more about the initiative can contact the Foundation at (313) 425-3227.

About the SME Education Foundation

As the philanthropic arm of SME, an internationally recognized nonprofit organization serving the manufacturing industry, the SME Education Foundation inspires, prepares and supports the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent. The Foundation leverages the 90-year history and thought leadership of SME in the manufacturing and engineering industry to provide curated experiences for thousands of high school students at SME conferences and tradeshows and builds hands-on manufacturing programs in high schools across the country. The Foundation also awards millions of dollars in scholarships every year to graduating high school seniors and both undergraduate and graduate students. Through its SME PRIME program, the Foundation has reached over 100,000 students in 60 schools across 22 states. All Foundation activities are designed to empower young people to pursue careers in manufacturing and engineering.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. is a global product leader delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market.

