BorgWarner Releases 2020 Sustainability Report, Highlights Strategy and Significant Achievements

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner, a global leader in clean and efficient propulsion system solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, has released its annual sustainability report, which outlines the company's strategy, objectives, focus areas and achievements. "Purpose Propelled" is a comprehensive report comprised of several key sections, including environmental stewardship, social responsibility, governance and performance data. The company's comprehensive sustainability strategy focuses on sustaining its business by creating a cleaner, more energy-efficient world to benefit its employees, customers, communities and the planet, through accelerating its clean mobility technologies; fostering an engaging and safe workplace; and partnering with and reporting to stakeholders.

Sustainability efforts aid BorgWarner in achieving vision for clean, energy-efficient world

"BorgWarner strives to make the vehicles we drive more efficient and the world we live in cleaner, while supporting our employees by putting safety at the forefront of everything we do and giving back to the communities where we live and work," said Frédéric Lissalde, President and CEO, BorgWarner Inc. "I am incredibly proud of the strides the company has made and continues to make in sustainability as we further support our vision of a clean and energy-efficient world."

Environmental stewardship

One of the goals BorgWarner has set for the coming years – after already exceeding its 2020 operational environmental goals – is to reduce its carbon emissions intensity by 50% (from its 2015 baseline) by the year 2030. To further support its strategy, all its manufacturing facilities are ISO 14001 certified for their environmental management systems (EMS) and they all have established waste recycling programs, some of which have achieved zero waste to landfill. Six of the company's locations are Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified, with efficiency measures at those and other plants that include solar panels and solar water heaters, rainwater collection systems and solar tube lighting.

In 2019, greater than 80% of BorgWarner's revenue came from electric, hybrid, and emissions-reducing combustion parts, such as turbochargers, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valves and coolers, engine timing systems, dual clutch transmission (DCT) and control modules, and more. As cleaner mobility adoption accelerates, BorgWarner expects to generate 36% of its revenue from products on hybrid and electric vehicles by 2023.

Social responsibility

Understanding that employees are its backbone, safety remains at the forefront of the company's efforts. Overall, its global workforce accident total recordable incident rate (TRIR) has improved 75% over the last decade. In recognition of safety achievements, eight locations across the world earned BorgWarner's CEO Safety Excellence Award for working 1 million consecutive hours, or three years, without a recordable incident. Additionally, to put the importance of safety in the spotlight, the company hosted its first, global annual Safety Day in 2019 where workers, their families and their respective communities participated in safety-focused events and educational activities. In 2019, the company (along with its employees) also made significant contributions to its communities, including donating $2.8 million, supporting more than 580 charitable activities, and dedicating nearly 63,000 hours of their time to important causes.

Beyond a focus on safety, BorgWarner makes a concerted effort to nurture employee growth and foster inclusivity. In recognition of its continuous efforts, BorgWarner received more than a dozen awards commemorating its diversity, employee health and overall workplace endeavors. This includes being named to Forbes' America's Best Employers 2019 (for a second year in a row), 2020 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America, Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2020, Detroit Free Press's Top Workplaces (second year in a row) and more.

Governance

At BorgWarner, ultimate oversight for sustainability lies with the Board of Directors, while its Strategy Board approves its strategy and goals, and provides resources to meet performance targets. In the interest of transparency, it has made a commitment to continuous reporting against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board framework as well as the Global Reporting Initiative standard. BorgWarner plans to update its supplier agreements to state its expectations that all suppliers meet minimum sustainability performance standards and has set a goal to assess at least 80% of its high-impact and high-risk suppliers on an ongoing basis. Additionally, in 2020, BorgWarner launched its Quality Award program, patterned after its Safety Award, to recognize plants with outstanding performance based on quality, launch and warranty performance factors.

To read BorgWarner's complete 2020 Sustainability Report, "Purpose Propelled", visit borgwarner.com.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 67 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 29,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

