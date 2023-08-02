BorgWarner Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results, Reports Additional Progress Towards Charging Forward 2027

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) today reported second quarter results.

Charging Forward Update:

In June, BorgWarner unveiled Charging Forward 2027, which included the following 2027 targets:

which included the following 2027 targets: eProduct sales of over $10 billion ,

,

eProducts adjusted operating margin of approximately 7%, and



Maintaining double-digit margins for Foundational products.

BorgWarner agreed to acquire the Electric Hybrid Systems (EHS) segment of Eldor for €75 million at closing with a potential additional amount due subject to an earnout. The acquisition is expected to enhance BorgWarner's capabilities in engineering compact and efficient 400V and 800V on-board chargers while also bringing innovative and cost-effective, high-frequency DC/DC converter technology to the portfolio.

BorgWarner has been selected by a major East Asian OEM to supply inverters and eMotors for the automaker's new electric vehicle platform, scheduled to enter production mid-2025.

BorgWarner has secured a contract with a global automotive thermal and energy management solutions supplier to deliver high voltage coolant heaters (HVCH) for use on a series of three electric vehicle (EV) platforms for a major OEM, expected to start production in 2025.

BorgWarner has been selected by a leading Chinese domestic OEM to supply its iDM for advanced hybrid vehicles expected to start production in 2024.

BorgWarner completed the strategic spin-off of PHINIA on July 3, 2023 . This transaction completes the disposition pillar of the Company's Charging Forward strategy.

. This transaction completes the disposition pillar of the Company's strategy. BorgWarner issued its 2023 Sustainability Report: Accelerating Action , highlighting the progress the Company has made toward meeting its environmental stewardship, social responsibility and governance (ESG) objectives and outlining additional goals for 2023 and beyond.

, highlighting the progress the Company has made toward meeting its environmental stewardship, social responsibility and governance (ESG) objectives and outlining additional goals for 2023 and beyond. BorgWarner expects its 2023 eProduct sales to be $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion , up from approximately $1.5 billion in 2022.

Second Quarter Highlights:

U.S. GAAP net sales of $4,520 million , an increase of 20% compared with second quarter 2022.

, an increase of 20% compared with second quarter 2022. Excluding the impact of foreign currencies and the acquisitions of Santroll's light vehicle eMotor business, Rhombus Energy Solutions, Drivetek and SSE, organic sales were up 21% compared with the second quarter 2022.



Pro forma for the spin-off of PHINIA, BorgWarner's organic sales were $3,671 million , up 22% compared with the second quarter 2022.

, up 22% compared with the second quarter 2022. U.S. GAAP net earnings of $0.87 per diluted share.

per diluted share. Excluding $(0.48) per diluted share related to non-comparable items (detailed in the table below), adjusted net earnings were $1.35 per diluted share.

per diluted share related to non-comparable items (detailed in the table below), adjusted net earnings were per diluted share.

Excluding non-comparable items and pro forma for the spin-off of PHINIA, adjusted net earnings were $1.05 per diluted share.

per diluted share. U.S. GAAP operating income of $383 million , or 8.5% of net sales.

, or 8.5% of net sales. Excluding $91 million of pretax expenses related to non-comparable items, adjusted operating income was $474 million , or 10.5% of net sales.

of pretax expenses related to non-comparable items, adjusted operating income was , or 10.5% of net sales.

Excluding non-comparable items and pro forma for the spin-off of PHINIA, adjusted operating income was $369 million , or 10.1% of net sales.

, or 10.1% of net sales. Net cash generated by operating activities of $280 million .

. Free cash flow was positive $38 million .

.

Pro forma for the spin-off of PHINIA and and excluding the one-time spin-off-related cash costs, free cash flow was a usage of $42 million .

Financial Results:

The Company believes the following table is useful in highlighting non-comparable items that impacted its U.S. GAAP net earnings per diluted share and the impact of the spin-off of PHINIA. The Company defines adjusted earnings per diluted share as earnings per diluted share adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations, and related tax effects.



Three Months Ended June

30,

Six Months Ended June

30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.87

$ 0.91

$ 1.80

$ 1.74















Non-comparable items:













Merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, net 0.24

0.04

0.35

0.13 Restructuring expense 0.04

0.11

0.06

0.17 Service and lease agreement termination 0.03

—

0.03

— Gain on sale of business (0.02)

—

(0.02)

(0.08) Gain on sale of asset (0.02)

—

(0.02)

— Other non-comparable items —

0.05

(0.01)

0.05 Unrealized loss (gain) on debt and equity securities 0.18

(0.03)

0.23

0.11 Tax adjustments 0.03

(0.03)

0.02

(0.03)















Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 1.35

$ 1.05

$ 2.44

$ 2.09















PHINIA spin-off (0.30)

(0.31)

(0.56)

(0.63)















Pro forma adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 1.05

$ 0.74

$ 1.88

$ 1.46

Net sales were $4,520 million for the second quarter 2023, an increase of 20% compared with $3,759 million for the second quarter 2022, primarily due to increased demand for the Company's products and recoveries from the Company's customers of material cost inflation. Net earnings for the second quarter 2023 were $204 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $216 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2022. Pro forma adjusted net earnings per diluted share for the second quarter 2023 were $1.05, up from pro forma adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $0.74 for the second quarter 2022. Pro forma adjusted net earnings for the second quarter 2023 excluded net non-comparable items and the pro forma impact of the PHINIA spin-off of $0.18 per diluted share, while pro forma adjusted net earnings for the second quarter 2022 excluded net non-comparable items and the pro forma impact of the PHINIA spin-off of $(0.17) per diluted share. These items are listed in the table above, which is provided by the Company for comparison with other results and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The increase in pro forma adjusted net earnings was primarily due to the benefit of higher sales and customer recoveries, partially offset by higher input costs due to inflation.

Full Year 2023 Guidance: The Company has updated full year sales, margin and EPS guidance. Starting in the third quarter of 2023, the Company will no longer consolidate its Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments, and results of those segments for all periods prior to the PHINIA spin-off will be reflected as discontinued operations. The Company's guidance and 2022 sales reflect its continuing operations. Net sales for 2023 are expected to be in the range of $14.2 billion to $14.6 billion, compared with 2022 sales of approximately $12.6 billion. This implies a year-over-year increase in organic sales of 13% to 16%. Foreign currencies are expected to result in a year-over-year decrease in sales of approximately $35 million primarily due to the weakening of the Chinese Renminbi against the U.S. dollar, partially offset by the strengthening of the Euro against the U.S. dollar. The acquisitions of Santroll's light vehicle eMotor business, Rhombus Energy Solutions, Drivetek and SSE are expected to increase year-over-year sales by an aggregate of approximately $75 million.

Operating margin from continuing operations for the full year is expected to be in the range of 7.6% to 8.0%. Excluding the impact of non-comparable items, adjusted operating margin from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of 9.2% to 9.6%. Net earnings from continuing operations are expected to be within a range of $2.58 to $2.75 per diluted share. Excluding the impact of non-comparable items, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations are expected to be within a range of $3.50 to $3.85 per diluted share. Full-year operating cash from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of $1,000 million to $1,150 million, while free cash flow from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of $400 million to $500 million, excluding one-time cash costs associated with the PHINIA spin-off.

At 9:30 a.m. ET today, a brief conference call concerning second quarter 2023 results and guidance will be webcast at: https://www.borgwarner.com/investors. Additionally, an earnings call presentation will be available at https://www.borgwarner.com/investors.

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

BorgWarner Inc.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)







(in millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net sales $ 4,520

$ 3,759

$ 8,700

$ 7,633 Cost of sales 3,652

3,047

7,082

6,171 Gross profit 868

712

1,618

1,462 Gross margin 19.2 %

18.9 %

18.6 %

19.2 %















Selling, general and administrative expenses 422

394

806

782 Restructuring expense 12

27

19

42 Other operating expense, net 51

19

70

14 Operating income 383

272

723

624















Equity in affiliates' earnings, net of tax (14)

(11)

(18)

(19) Unrealized loss (gain) on debt and equity securities 54

(11)

69

28 Interest expense, net 12

15

22

30 Other postretirement expense (income) 3

(9)

5

(18) Earnings before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 328

288

645

603















Provision for income taxes 106

57

193

148 Net earnings 222

231

452

455















Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax 18

15

31

39 Net earnings attributable to BorgWarner Inc. $ 204

$ 216

$ 421

$ 416















Earnings per share attributable to BorgWarner Inc. — diluted $ 0.87

$ 0.91

$ 1.80

$ 1.74















Weighted average shares outstanding — diluted 234.4

238.0

234.3

238.5

BorgWarner Inc.













Net Sales by Reportable Segment (Unaudited)*











(in millions)















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Air Management $ 2,027

$ 1,724

$ 4,006

$ 3,492 Drivetrain & Battery Systems 1,118

896

2,073

1,791 Fuel Systems 605

516

1,173

1,107 ePropulsion 567

432

1,054

872 Aftermarket 339

326

669

633 Inter-segment eliminations (136)

(135)

(275)

(262) Net sales $ 4,520

$ 3,759

$ 8,700

$ 7,633















Segment Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (Unaudited)*







(in millions)































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Air Management $ 307

$ 244

$ 592

$ 495 Drivetrain & Battery Systems 140

113

250

226 Fuel Systems 57

44

105

110 Aftermarket 52

51

97

90 ePropulsion (19)

(42)

(53)

(59) Segment Adjusted Operating Income 537

410

991

862 Corporate, including stock-based compensation 63

62

121

125 Merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, net 56

9

86

32 Intangible asset amortization expense 24

27

48

50 Restructuring expense 12

27

19

42 Service and lease agreement termination 9

—

9

— Gain on sale of business (5)

—

(5)

(24) Gain on sale of asset (6)

—

(6)

— Other non-comparable items 1

13

(4)

13 Equity in affiliates' earnings, net of tax (14)

(11)

(18)

(19) Unrealized loss (gain) on debt and equity securities 54

(11)

69

28 Interest expense, net 12

15

22

30 Other postretirement expense (income) 3

(9)

5

(18) Earnings before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 328

288

645

603 Provision for income taxes 106

57

193

148 Net earnings 222

231

452

455 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax 18

15

31

39 Net earnings attributable to BorgWarner Inc. $ 204

$ 216

$ 421

$ 416

* In the first quarter of 2023, the Company elected to disaggregate the former e-Propulsion & Drivetrain reportable segment into two separate reportable segments of Drivetrain & Battery Systems and ePropulsion. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company announced that the Americas starter and alternator business, previously reported in its former e-Propulsion & Drivetrain segment, would transition to the Aftermarket segment. The Company also announced in 2022 that the canisters and fuel delivery modules business, previously reported in its Air Management segment, would transition to the Fuel Systems segment. Both of these transitions were completed during the second quarter of 2022. Additionally, in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company moved its battery systems business, previously reported in its Air Management segment, to the e-Propulsion & Drivetrain segment.The reportable segment disclosures have been updated accordingly which included recasting prior period information for the new reporting structures.

BorgWarner Inc.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in millions)















June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 848

$ 1,338 Receivables, net 3,856

3,323 Inventories, net 1,860

1,687 Prepayments and other current assets 312

269 Total current assets 6,876

6,617







Property, plant and equipment, net 4,482

4,365 Other non-current assets 5,959

6,012 Total assets $ 17,317

$ 16,994







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Notes payable and other short-term debt $ 65

$ 62 Accounts payable 2,725

2,684 Other current liabilities 1,445

1,490 Total current liabilities 4,235

4,236







Long-term debt 4,191

4,166 Other non-current liabilities 1,110

1,084 Total liabilities 9,536

9,486







Total BorgWarner Inc. stockholders' equity 7,551

7,224 Noncontrolling interest 230

284 Total equity 7,781

7,508 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,317

$ 16,994

BorgWarner Inc.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in millions)







Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 OPERATING





Net cash provided by operating activities $ 268

$ 332 INVESTING





Capital expenditures, including tooling outlays (520)

(331) Payments for businesses acquired, net of cash acquired (30)

(157) Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedges, net 13

28 (Payments) proceeds from investments in debt and equity securities, net (1)

30 Proceeds from the sale of business, net —

25 Proceeds from asset disposals and other, net 16

17 Net cash used in investing activities (522)

(388)







FINANCING





Net increase in notes payable 3

— Additions to debt 2

2 Repayments of debt, including current portion (6)

(6) Payments for purchase of treasury stock —

(140) Payments for stock-based compensation items (25)

(17) Payments for contingent consideration (23)

— Purchase of noncontrolling interest (15)

(59) Dividends paid to BorgWarner stockholders (79)

(82) Dividends paid to noncontrolling stockholders (64)

(46) Net cash used in financing activities (207)

(348) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (29)

(50) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (490)

(454) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 1,338

1,844 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 848

$ 1,390







Supplemental Information (Unaudited)





(in millions)







Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 Depreciation and tooling amortization $ 321

$ 315 Intangible asset amortization $ 48

$ 50

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about BorgWarner's financial results that is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures below and in the Financial Results table above. The provision of these comparable GAAP financial measures for 2023 is not intended to indicate that BorgWarner is explicitly or implicitly providing projections on those GAAP financial measures, and actual results for such measures are likely to vary from those presented. The reconciliations include all information reasonably available to the Company at the date of this press release and the adjustments that management can reasonably predict.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to management, investors, and banking institutions in their analysis of the Company's business and operating performance. Management also uses this information for operational planning and decision-making purposes.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not and should not be considered a substitute for any GAAP measure. Additionally, because not all companies use identical calculations, the non-GAAP financial measures as presented by BorgWarner may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin

The Company defines adjusted operating income as operating income adjusted to exclude the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, intangible asset amortization expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by net sales.

Adjusted Net Earnings

The Company defines adjusted net earnings as net earnings attributable to BorgWarner Inc. adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations, and related tax effects. The impact of intangible asset amortization expense will continue to be included in adjusted net earnings.

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

The Company defines adjusted earnings per diluted share as earnings per diluted share adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations, and related tax effects. The impact of intangible asset amortization expense continues to be included in adjusted earnings per share.

Free Cash Flow

The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures and is useful to both management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to service and repay its debt.

Organic Net Sales Change

The Company defines organic net sales changes as net sales change year over year excluding the estimated impact of foreign exchange (FX) and the acquisitions of Santroll's light vehicle eMotor business, Rhombus Energy Solutions, Drivetek and the electric vehicle solution, smart grid and smart energy businesses of Hubei Surpass Sun Electric.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net sales $ 4,520

$ 3,759

$ 8,700

$ 7,633















Operating income $ 383

$ 272

$ 723

$ 624 Operating margin 8.5 %

7.2 %

8.3 %

8.2 %















Non-comparable items:













Merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, net $ 56

$ 9

$ 86

$ 32 Intangible asset amortization expense 24

27

48

50 Restructuring expense 12

27

19

42 Service and lease agreement termination 9

—

9

— Gain on sale of business (5)

—

(5)

(24) Gain on sale of asset (6)

—

(6)

— Other non-comparable items 1

13

(4)

13 Adjusted operating income $ 474

$ 348

$ 870

$ 737 Adjusted operating margin 10.5 %

9.3 %

10.0 %

9.7 %















PHINIA spin-off (105)

(90)

(193)

(189)















Pro forma adjusted operating income $ 369

$ 258

$ 677

$ 548 Pro forma adjusted operating margin 10.1 %

8.5 %

9.6 %

9.0 %

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 280

$ 216

$ 268

$ 332 Capital expenditures, including tooling outlays (242)

(154)

(520)

(331) Free cash flow $ 38

$ 62

$ (252)

$ 1















PHINIA spin-off net cash provided by operating activities $ 168

N/A

$ 84

N/A PHINIA spin-off capital expenditures, including tooling outlays $ (41)

N/A

$ (69)

N/A One-time cash costs for spin-off transaction $ (47)

N/A

$ (60)

N/A















Pro forma free cash flow excluding one-time cash costs for

spin-off transaction $ (42)

N/A

$ (207)

N/A

Second Quarter 2023 Organic Net Sales Change (Unaudited)



(in millions) Q2 2022

Net

Sales

FX

Acquisition

Impact

Organic

Net

Sales

Change

Q2 2023

Net

Sales

Organic

Net

Sales

Change

% Air Management $ 1,724

$ (8)

$ 13

$ 298

$ 2,027

17.3 % Drivetrain & Battery Systems 896

(11)

—

233

1,118

26.0 % Fuel Systems 516

(4)

—

93

605

18.0 % ePropulsion 432

(14)

5

144

567

33.3 % Aftermarket 326

1

—

12

339

3.7 % Inter-segment eliminations (135)

—

—

(1)

(136)

— Net sales $ 3,759

$ (36)

$ 18

$ 779

$ 4,520

20.7 %























Year to Date 2023 Organic Net Sales Change (Unaudited) (in millions) Q2 2022

YTD Net

Sales

FX

Acquisition

Impact

Organic

Net

Sales

Change

Q2 2023

YTD Net

Sales

Organic

Net

Sales

Change

% Air Management $ 3,492

$ (89)

$ 15

$ 588

$ 4,006

16.8 % Drivetrain & Battery Systems 1,791

(43)

—

325

2,073

18.1 % Fuel Systems 1,107

(28)

—

69

1,173

6.2 % ePropulsion 872

(33)

25

190

1,054

21.8 % Aftermarket 633

(5)

—

41

669

6.5 % Inter-segment eliminations (262)

—

—

(13)

(275)

— Net sales $ 7,633

$ (198)

$ 40

$ 1,200

$ 8,700

16.0 %

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin Guidance Reconciliation From

Continuing Operations (Unaudited)







Full-Year 2023 Guidance (in millions) Low

High Net sales $ 14,200

$ 14,600







Operating income 1,086

1,161 Operating margin 7.6 %

8.0 %







Non-comparable items:





Intangible asset amortization expense $ 95

$ 95 Merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, net 90

100 Restructuring expense 40

50 Service and lease agreement termination 9

9 Gain on sale of business (5)

(5) Gain on sale of asset (6)

(6) Other non-comparable items (4)

(4) Adjusted operating income $ 1,305

$ 1,400 Adjusted operating margin 9.2 %

9.6 %

Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share Guidance Reconciliation From Continuing Operations

(Unaudited)







Full-Year 2023 Guidance

Low

High Earnings per Diluted Share from Continuing Operations $ 2.58

$ 2.75







Non-comparable items:





Merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, net 0.56

0.70 Restructuring expense 0.13

0.17 Unrealized loss on debt and equity securities 0.23

0.23 Service and lease agreement termination 0.03

0.03 Gain on sale of business (0.02)

(0.02) Gain on sale of asset (0.02)

(0.02) Other non-comparable items (0.01)

(0.01) Tax adjustments 0.02

0.02 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share from Continuing Operations $ 3.50

$ 3.85

Free Cash Flow Guidance Reconciliation From Continuing Operations (Unaudited)











Full-Year 2023 Guidance (in millions)

Low

High Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,000

$ 1,150 Capital expenditures, including tooling outlays

(750)

(800) Free cash flow

$ 250

$ 350 One-time cash costs for spin-off transaction

150

150 Free cash flow excluding one-time cash costs for spin-off transaction

$ 400

$ 500

Full Year 2023 Organic Net Sales Change Guidance Reconciliation From Continuing Operations (Unaudited)



(in millions) FY 2022 Net

Sales

Disposition

Impact

FY 2022 Pro

Forma Net

Sales

FX

FY 2023

Acquisition

Impact

Organic Net

Sales

Change

FY 2023 Net

Sales

Organic Net

Sales

Change % Low $ 15,801

$ (3,234)

$ 12,567

$ (35)

$ 75

$ 1,593

$ 14,200

12.7 % High $ 15,801

$ (3,234)

$ 12,567

$ (35)

$ 75

$ 1,993

$ 14,600

15.9 %

BorgWarner Excluding PHINIA Spin-Off

Pro Forma Historical Information

On July 3, 2023, BorgWarner completed the previously announced spin-off of its Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments in a transaction intended to qualify as tax-free to the Company's stockholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes, which was accomplished by the distribution of 100% of the outstanding common stock of PHINIA, Inc. ("PHINIA") to holders of record of common stock of the Company on a pro rata basis. For informational purposes only, in the following tables, the Company provides unaudited pro forma financial information as if the Spin-Off had occurred on January 1, 2022, in that they reflect the removal of PHINIA results for all periods presented.

BorgWarner Excluding PHINIA Spin-Off (Unaudited) Pro Forma Information

2022 (in millions) Three Months

Ended March 31,

2022

Three Months

Ended June 30,

2022

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2022

Three Months

Ended December

31, 2022

Year Ended

December 31,

2022 Net Sales

















Air Management $ 1,768

$ 1,724

$ 1,841

$ 1,796

$ 7,129 Drivetrain & Battery Systems 895

896

954

991

3,736 ePropulsion 440

432

489

545

1,906 Inter-segment eliminations (65)

(33)

(51)

(55)

(204) Net Sales $ 3,038

$ 3,019

$ 3,233

$ 3,277

$ 12,567



















Adjusted Operating Income

















Air Management $ 251

$ 244

$ 294

$ 279

$ 1,068 Drivetrain & Battery Systems 113

113

101

135

462 ePropulsion (17)

(42)

(32)

8

(83) Corporate & Non-Operating (57)

(57)

(52)

(103)

(269)



















Adjusted Operating Income $ 290

$ 258

$ 311

$ 319

$ 1,178 Adjusted Operating Margin 9.5 %

8.5 %

9.6 %

9.7 %

9.4 %



















Equity in affiliates' earnings, net

of tax 4

9

7

7

27 Intangible amortization (16)

(20)

(17)

(17)

(70) Other postretirement income

(expense) 1

1

—

(3)

(1) Interest expense, net (14)

(13)

(11)

(9)

(47) Provision for income taxes (68)

(44)

(75)

(64)

(251) Net earnings attributable to

noncontrolling interest, net of tax (23)

(16)

(19)

(24)

(82)



















Net earnings attributable to

BorgWarner Inc. $ 174

$ 175

$ 196

$ 209

$ 754



















Weighted average shares

outstanding 236.8

236.8

236.8

236.8

236.8



















Pro forma adjusted earnings

per diluted share $ 0.73

$ 0.74

$ 0.83

$ 0.88

$ 3.18



















PHINIA Spin-Off $ 0.32

$ 0.31

$ 0.41

$ 0.38

$ 1.42 Other non-comparable items (0.21)

(0.14)

(0.08)

(0.17)

(0.61) Earnings per diluted share -

GAAP $ 0.84

$ 0.91

$ 1.16

$ 1.09

$ 3.99

BorgWarner Excluding PHINIA Spin-Off (Unaudited) Pro Forma Information

2023 (in millions) Three Months

Ended March 31,

2023

Three Months

Ended June 30,

2023 Net Sales





Air Management $ 1,979

$ 2,027 Drivetrain & Battery Systems 955

1,118 ePropulsion 487

567 Inter-segment eliminations (40)

(41) Net Sales $ 3,381

$ 3,671







Adjusted Operating Income





Air Management $ 285

$ 307 Drivetrain & Battery Systems 110

140 ePropulsion (34)

(19) Corporate & Non-Operating (53)

(59)







Adjusted Operating Income $ 308

$ 369 Adjusted Operating Margin 9.1 %

10.1 %







Equity in affiliates' earnings, net of tax 2

12 Intangible amortization (18)

(17) Other postretirement expense (2)

(3) Interest expense, net (7)

(10) Provision for income taxes (74)

(89) Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax (14)

(17)







Net earnings attributable to BorgWarner Inc. $ 195

$ 245







Weighted average shares outstanding 234.3

234.3







Pro forma adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.83

$ 1.05







PHINIA Spin-Off $ 0.26

$ 0.30 Other non-comparable items (0.16)

(0.48) Earnings per diluted share - GAAP $ 0.93

$ 0.87

