BorgWarner Secures Second Integrated Drive Module Award with Hyundai Motor Company

Integrated drive module (iDM) to power a second Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) A-segment electric vehicle, with production starting in 2024

Second iDM business award with HMC in less than 2 years

Technology provides high power density and efficiency

Scalable, modular iDM design customizable to customer requirements

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner's iDM146 integrated drive module (iDM) has been selected by Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) to power an additional A-Segment electric vehicle platform, scheduled to start production in the third quarter of 2024. This new business was awarded based on BorgWarner's advanced iDM technology, its prior iDM win with HMC on another A-segment electric vehicle, and the longstanding relationship between the two companies.

BorgWarner secures second electric drive module award with Hyundai Motor Company

"Our partnership with the Hyundai Motor Company spans two decades, and we're delighted to continue our relationship by supplying our latest technology for the company's newest electrification project," said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. "Our iDM proved an ideal fit for the customers' electric propulsion system during our first EV collaboration, and we look forward to contributing industry-leading electrification solutions to assist the company in meeting its future sustainability goals."

BorgWarner's iDM146 is comprised of an interior permanent magnet (IPM) electric motor of 146mm stator outer diameter equipped with high voltage hairpin (HVH) technology for high power density and efficiency as well as a BorgWarner inverter with a Viper power module, both integrated with a quiet and efficient reduction gearset. Designed for 400V systems, the unit typically produces a peak power output of 135kW, although its modular design allows power and torque output to be scaled specifically to customer requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that are based on management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimates," "evaluates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "initiative," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Further, all statements, other than statements of historical fact contained or incorporated by reference in this press release that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future regarding our financial position, business strategy and measures to implement that strategy, including changes to operations, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of our business and operations, plans, references to future success and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: supply disruptions impacting us or our customers, such as the current shortage of semiconductor chips that has impacted original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") customers and their suppliers, including us; commodities availability and pricing; competitive challenges from existing and new competitors including OEM customers; the challenges associated with rapidly-changing technologies, particularly as relates to electric vehicles, and our ability to innovate in response; uncertainties regarding the extent and duration of impacts of matters associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including additional production disruptions; the difficulty in forecasting demand for electric vehicles and our electric vehicles revenue growth; potential disruptions in the global economy caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine; the ability to identify targets and consummate acquisitions on acceptable terms; failure to realize the expected benefits of acquisitions on a timely basis; the ability to identify appropriate combustion portfolio businesses for disposition and consummate planned dispositions on acceptable terms; the failure to promptly and effectively integrate acquired businesses; the potential for unknown or inestimable liabilities relating to the acquired businesses; our dependence on automotive and truck production, both of which are highly cyclical and subject to disruptions; our reliance on major OEM customers; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the outcome of existing or any future legal proceedings, including litigation with respect to various claims; future changes in laws and regulations, including, by way of example, taxes and tariffs, in the countries in which we operate; impacts from any potential future acquisition or disposition transactions; and the other risks noted in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recently-filed Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying the statements.

SOURCE BorgWarner