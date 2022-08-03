High-Voltage Coolant Heater (HVCH) enables improved battery performance, longer range, faster charging speed and comfortable cabin climate

The cost-effective solution features a compact and modular design, high thermal power density and fast response time

Addresses 800V vehicles

AUBURN HILL, Mich., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner, a global leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market, has been awarded business with one global automaker and one Chinese automaker to provide its advanced High-Voltage Coolant Heater (HVCH) technology for their new electric vehicle models. BorgWarner's 800V HVCH, which complements the existing 400V coolant heater, features enhanced electronics and a reliable design, laying a solid foundation for its business growth in the future.

BorgWarner Secures Two Additional High-Voltage Coolant Heater Technology Wins

"We are honored to supply our innovative heater technology to these two major automakers, further supporting our commitment to meeting the latest clean mobility trends," said Joe Fadool, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Emissions, Thermal and Turbo Systems. "BorgWarner's extensive range of advanced battery and cabin heater systems are widely recognized by global OEMs for their exceptional efficiency and performance. For example, these systems help improve the vehicle's battery-operated range by keeping the battery temperature at an optimal level while also increasing passenger comfort by delivering an ideal interior climate."

BorgWarner's coolant heaters feature a compact modular design with reduced packaging size and weight. By offering consistent temperature distribution inside the battery pack and its cells, these heaters can be used for improving battery energy performance in EVs and HEVs. In addition, they allow comfortable cabin temperatures to be generated in a short amount of time enabling a better driving and passenger experience. With high thermal power density and a fast response time due to their low thermal mass, these heaters also extend pure electric driving range as they use less power from the battery.

The HVCH uses the latest thick film element (TFE) technology, which delivers great flexibility in terms of dimension and size of the heating elements. Developed to meet demand for high-performance systems that quickly generate heat, these HVCH heating elements are immersed in coolant for efficient heat transfer. Suitable for applications with supply voltages between 250 and 800 volts, the HVCH offers a power range of 3 to 10 kW.

The new electric vehicle models equipped with BorgWarner's 800V and 400V HVCH are scheduled to start production by the end of 2023 and early 2024, respectively.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility — to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that are based on management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimates," "evaluates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "initiative," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Further, all statements, other than statements of historical fact contained or incorporated by reference in this press release that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future regarding our financial position, business strategy and measures to implement that strategy, including changes to operations, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of our business and operations, plans, references to future success and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. Accounting estimates, such as those described under the heading "Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates" in Item 7 of our most recently-filed Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K"), are inherently forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: supply disruptions impacting us or our customers, such as the current shortage of semiconductor chips that has impacted original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") customers and their suppliers, including us; commodities availability and pricing; competitive challenges from existing and new competitors including OEM customers; the challenges associated with rapidly-changing technologies, particularly as relates to electric vehicles, and our ability to innovate in response; uncertainties regarding the extent and duration of impacts of matters associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including additional production disruptions; the difficulty in forecasting demand for electric vehicles and our electric vehicles revenue growth; potential disruptions in the global economy caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine; the ability to identify targets and consummate acquisitions on acceptable terms; failure to realize the expected benefits of acquisitions on a timely basis including our recent acquisitions of AKASOL AG and Santroll's light vehicle eMotor business and our 2020 acquisition of Delphi Technologies PLC; the ability to identify appropriate combustion portfolio businesses for disposition and consummate planned dispositions on acceptable terms; the failure to promptly and effectively integrate acquired businesses; the potential for unknown or inestimable liabilities relating to the acquired businesses; our dependence on automotive and truck production, both of which are highly cyclical and subject to disruptions; our reliance on major OEM customers; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the outcome of existing or any future legal proceedings, including litigation with respect to various claims; future changes in laws and regulations, including, by way of example, taxes and tariffs, in the countries in which we operate; impacts from any potential future acquisition or disposition transactions; and the other risks noted in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recently-filed Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying the statements.

SOURCE BorgWarner