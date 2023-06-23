BorgWarner to Deliver Electric Variable Cam Timing Technology to Global OEM

Technology to be used in select four-cylinder engines

eVCT reduces emissions and significantly improves fuel economy and performance

SOP slated for December 2024

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner has secured a contract to deliver its latest electric variable cam timing (eVCT) technology for use in a major global OEM's four-cylinder engine. This business win highlights the first production of BorgWarner's eVCT and is anticipated to significantly improve fuel economy and performance while reducing emissions.

"We are proud to have the opportunity to offer this innovative product solution, which enables the customer to achieve reduced cold start emissions that conventional technology is unable to achieve," said Isabelle McKenzie, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Morse Systems. "Our eVCT highlights another exciting technology within BorgWarner's product portfolio that contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gases for a cleaner, more energy-efficient world."

The eVCT offers additional benefits from standard VCTs such as the ability to phase the camshaft during and before starting the engine, reduction in noise, vibration and harshness, extended phasing range of authority for improved CO2 reduction, enabling decreased time to torque of the engine. Additionally, the company's eVCT technology features a split-ring planetary gearbox which provides a greater range of control in comparison to hydraulic phasers, lower power consumption, and the ability to operate at lower oil pressure and temperatures.

BorgWarner's eVCT will be produced in the company's Ithaca, New York manufacturing facility due to the unique technical capabilities of the site's workforce. BorgWarner Ithaca has a long-standing tradition of launching new technologies since the plant began operations in 1880. Start of production is slated for December 2024.

