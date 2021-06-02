BorgWarner to Supply Integrated Drive Module to Hyundai Motor Group Electric Vehicles

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner's integrated drive module (iDM) was selected by the Hyundai Motor Group for its power electric system, which will be used in the upcoming A-segment electric vehicle production, planned to start in mid of 2023. With its state-of-the-art electric motor, gearbox and integrated power electronics, BorgWarner's new iDM supports global automakers in their mission to produce cleaner and more efficient vehicles.

"We have enjoyed nearly two decades of partnership with the Hyundai Motor Group and couldn't be more excited about this next step – working on our first electrification project together," said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. "I am especially enthusiastic about the fact that this is the first iDM product combining the portfolios of BorgWarner and legacy Delphi Technologies after the acquisition, reaping the benefits of the two organizations."

Designed, developed and manufactured by the company as a high-performance system, BorgWarner's iDM146 operates at 400V and has an exceptional peak power of 135 kW. The advanced transmission technology offers smooth and quiet operation, and the electric motor uses High Voltage Hairpin technology delivering exceptional performance. Overall drive system weight and space are reduced by integrating the gearbox, a 400V silicon inverter and the motor with a compact, 146mm stator outer diameter. The iDM146 also offers a scalable and modular inverter design, making it easily customizable to customer requirements.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 96 locations in 24 countries, the company employs approximately 50,000 people worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

