Customized 7-in-1 iDM supports the customer's advanced next generation hybrid technology

Innovative technology for better vehicle performance and driving efficiency

Integration of technologies offers cost savings

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner has secured a contract to supply its 7-in-1 Integrated Drive Module (iDM) to a leading Chinese OEM. Exclusively designed for the customer's hybrid SUV, BorgWarner's iDM integrates multiple functions within a single compact unit to boost overall system performance and efficiency, with mass production scheduled in 2026.

BorgWarner to Supply Leading Chinese OEM with 7-in-1 Integrated Drive Module

"Our component and system expertise puts us in an ideal position for developing a highly efficient and customized iDM architecture for our customer's hybrid application," said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. "We're proud to be supplying our technology to such a prominent manufacturer in this region."

BorgWarner's 7-in-1 iDM combines two electric motors featuring the company's patented high voltage hairpin winding technology, a dual inverter integrated with on-board charger (OBC), DCDC converter, battery voltage boost, vehicle control unit (VCU) and power distribution unit (PDU) functions, as well as an eGear transmission - all within a single compact unit. Each component of the module is scalable for design flexibility, offering high levels of integration and efficiency. The system supports power requirements up to 160 kW with a peak operating voltage of 450V, delivers peak drive torque exceeding 3,400 Nm, and achieves a maximum speed of 1,350 r/min.

With deep expertise in electrified propulsion and full-stack in-house capabilities covering e-motors, power electronics, and gearboxes, BorgWarner provides flexible and highly integrated solutions tailored to customer needs. Supported by proven product quality, strong technical capabilities, and close collaboration with OEM partners, the company remains committed to driving technology upgrades and supporting the rapid development of China's new energy vehicle market.

