BorgWarner to Supply Stellantis with Variable Turbine Geometry Turbocharger for New Hurricane 4 Turbo Engine

Innovative turbo combines high-performing VTG technology with advanced wastegate functionality, improving emissions efficiency and engine performance

Turbo to be featured in Hurricane 4 Turbo, all-new 4-cylinder gasoline engine on new 2026 Jeep® Grand Cherokee (late availability)

BorgWarner to also supply eVCT technology on Jeep Cherokee platforms

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, has solidified an agreement with Stellantis to supply its 50 mm variable turbine geometry (VTG) turbocharger for the OEM's all-new Hurricane 4 Turbo 4-cylinder gasoline engine. The Hurricane 4 Turbo will debut on the automaker's 2026 Jeep® Grand Cherokee (late availability). Additionally, BorgWarner will supply its electric variable cam timing (eVCT) technology on the OEM's Jeep Cherokee and its EP6 four-cylinder engine.

"We are pleased to partner with Stellantis on these exciting project launches," said Dr. Volker Weng, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Turbos and Thermal Technologies. "Our long-standing relationship includes supplying the OEM with a number of turbos for previous vehicle models, and this specific project marks our shift into the next generation of turbos."

BorgWarner's VTG turbocharger technology combines the company's high-performing turbo with its advanced wastegate functionality to improve both emissions efficiency and engine performance. As the only turbocharger of its kind to combine VTG and wastegate technologies, the wastegate enables faster catalyst heating during cold starts while the VTG provides a tighter boost and control of the engine. Additionally, the VTG technology supports a high Miller cycle, which optimizes performance across a wide range of engine speeds and delivers a full compression cycle with lower boost at low speeds for improved fuel economy and reduced compression while increasing boost at higher speeds for greater power output.

The integration of BorgWarner's eVCT into the Jeep Cherokee's EP6 engine marks the first use of an eVCT on a Stellantis engine. The application is expected to significantly improve fuel economy and performance while reducing emissions. Unlike traditional systems, the eVCT technology offers a wider phasing range and functions independently of oil pressure, enabling advanced combustion strategies to boost efficiency and lower emissions.

