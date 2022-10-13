BorgWarner Vice President and General Manager Inducted into Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame

Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame honors women who have made exceptional contributions to support, promote and inspire women in the manufacturing industry

Pei Wang included in class of 13 women inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame

Inductees were chosen based on their contributions toward the advancement of women in manufacturing

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner's Pei Wang, Vice President and General Manager, Asia, has been inducted into the 2022 class of the Women in Manufacturing (WiM) Hall of Fame. The WiM Hall of Fame recognizes women who have made exceptional contributions to support, promote and inspire women in the manufacturing industry throughout the course of their established careers as well as those who have contributed significantly to the advancement of women within the manufacturing industry. Wang sits among a group of 13 outstanding women leaders to be awarded this honor from the Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation (WiMEF).

"BorgWarner is extremely proud of Pei as she solidifies her name among some of our industry's greatest and most accomplished women leaders" said Davide Girelli, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and GM, Morse Systems. "Her ability to pave the way for women in manufacturing as a business leader who addresses the needs of the company, while also understanding and empathizing with people to support them in their roles is commendable. Her resiliency and commitment to the organization and those around her is what makes her an exceptional recipient of this award."

Wang is a dedicated advocate for various careers within the industry and believes that sharing her experiences, know-how and networking strategies with other women is the key to evolving female diversity within the manufacturing field. Having been with BorgWarner for nearly 17 years, Wang possesses a keen ability to help female talent flourish within the organization. In her role as Vice President and General Manager, Asia, she encourages female employees to participate in and lead cross-regional and cross-functional projects. In addition to mentoring and utilizing support channels to educate and evolve the skills of those around her, Wang spearheads and globally leads the BorgWarner Women in Leadership-Operations Project, a program designed to develop and strengthen the careers of women in leadership roles.

On top of her extensive advocacy efforts, Wang is a fierce leader who has and continues to deliver profitable results in her region, so much so that two projects she led won BorgWarner Innovation Awards. Additionally, Wang is a champion of women within her Chinese team, dramatically improving women's status and voice within the workplace, with women making up 50% of the Chinese leadership team and 37% of her team's total workforce.

"The 13 esteemed honorees who comprise our third class of inductees have made renowned, lasting contributions to our industry," said WiM and WiMEF President and Founder Allison Grealis. "Their commitment to supporting and mentoring women in manufacturing has paved pathways for countless other women to thrive in this industry. We are thrilled to recognize them in this special way."

Wang, along with the rest of the 2022 class of exceptional women, were recognized with a ceremony and gala on Oct. 12, 2022, as part of WiM's 12th annual SUMMIT in Atlanta.

