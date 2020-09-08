BorgWarner VTG Turbochargers to Boost Large Number of Global OEM's Vehicles

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner reinforces its global leadership role in clean and efficient propulsion solutions: The company has announced the supply of its state-of-the-art variable turbine geometry (VTG) turbocharger to a global OEM for numerous vehicle models. The VTG turbocharger offers benefits for modern hybrid and combustion engines such as improved power output, reduced emissions and higher temperature capabilities. This new contract expands BorgWarner's existing business operations with the OEM, further broadening the scope of technologies it is supplying to an array of vehicle programs.

BorgWarner has announced the supply of its VTG turbocharger to a global OEM for numerous vehicle models.

"BorgWarner continues to support our customers by developing advanced products to proactively address emission regulations and the ongoing changes in the automotive industry," said Joe Fadool, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Emissions, Thermal and Turbo Systems. "Innovative technologies, such as our VTG turbochargers for gasoline engines, are paving the way for meeting emissions regulations of the future."

BorgWarner's new VTG turbochargers are being built for the OEM's 1.0-liter gasoline engines and are capable of supplying required boost pressures while reducing emissions at the same time. The company's latest solution is able to withstand exhaust gas temperatures of up to 980 degrees Celsius and allows reliable operation under the toughest conditions. Additionally, BorgWarner's advanced technology enables excellent response time at very low rpm, smooth power delivery and enhanced fuel efficiency.

The latest VTG turbochargers can be applied to modern gasoline engines, including promising engine concepts that use the Miller cycle to increase engine efficiency. In fact, VTG turbocharging technology is an optimum system for this type of cycle and highly effective for combustion and hybrid vehicles. Moreover, the technology supports the shift from diesel to gasoline powered engines.

Supplying almost every OEM around the globe, BorgWarner offers a proven range of high-performance turbocharging solutions and the advantage of single-source efficiency for vehicle manufacturers.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 67 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 29,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

Statements in this news release (this "Release") may contain forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that are based on management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimates," "evaluates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "initiative," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Further, all statements, other than statements of historical fact contained or incorporated by reference in this Release that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future regarding our financial position, business strategy and measures to implement that strategy, including changes to operations, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of our business and operations, plans, references to future success and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. Accounting estimates, such as those described under the heading "Critical Accounting Policies" in Item 7 of our most recently-filed Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K"), are inherently forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this Release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: our dependence on automotive and truck production, both of which are highly cyclical; our reliance on major OEM customers; commodities availability and pricing; supply disruptions; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; availability of credit; our dependence on key management; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the outcome of existing or any future legal proceedings, including litigation with respect to various claims; future changes in laws and regulations, including, by way of example, tariffs, in the countries in which we operate; and other risks noted in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recently-filed Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying the statements.

