BorgWarner Wins Silver and Bronze Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards

The company's silver award in Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy was for its Power to Evolve (P2E) skill agility program, which partners with leading universities to teach existing engineers to work on eProducts through hands-on training modules.

The company's first bronze award in Best New Hire Onboarding Program was for its global, comprehensive preboarding and onboarding program, including three distinct platforms: The Bridge, One BorgWarner and Workday Enterprise Onboarding. These platforms focus on connecting newly hired and acquired employees with BorgWarner's global culture to foster a sense of belonging and empowerment and to set them up for success.

The company's second bronze award in Best Competencies and Skills Development was for enhancing employee well-being and resilience through a multifaced approach. The initiative includes partnering with world-class vendors to bring well-being training to employees, as well as re-branding our employee total rewards benefit packages in a way that highlights how they support overall employee well-being.

"I'm very proud of our team for their dedication to investing in our people as we navigate through the ever-changing mobility landscape," said Tania Wingfield, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources, BorgWarner. "We're honored to receive recognition from Brandon Hall Group, as these awards highlight our team's phenomenal work to continuously grow the talents and skills of our colleagues and provide them with the needed tools and resources to thrive today and beyond."

"Excellence Award recipients have consistently demonstrated their commitment to employee growth and well-being through innovative human capital strategies. These organizations have implemented HCM programs that drive outstanding business results and create a positive and empowering work environment. Our rigorous evaluation process has confirmed these programs as industry-leading in their effectiveness and impact on employee satisfaction," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke™, HCM Excellence Awards® program leader.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:

Alignment to their business need and environment.

Program design, functionality and delivery.

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation and creativity.

Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits.

Excellence Award winners will continue to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, January 28-30, 2025, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners will also serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

"Our award recipients demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence in human capital management," said Brandon Hall Group™ Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. "This year, we've witnessed some of the most groundbreaking applications of HCM strategies in our organization's history. Many of these innovations leverage cutting-edge technologies and foster unprecedented levels of cross-functional collaboration, resulting in remarkable improvements in operational efficiency and employee engagement."

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group™ to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits and associations.

SOURCE BorgWarner