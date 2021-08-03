AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner, a global leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market, has entered into a partnership with ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as ZEEKR), owned by Geely Holding Group (hereinafter referred to as Geely). BorgWarner plans to supply its advanced High-voltage Coolant Heater (HVCH) to ZEEKR's new ZEEKR 001 electric sedan.

BorgWarner’s High-voltage Coolant Heater improves battery efficiency for Geely Holding Group’s premium pure electric model

The HVCH technology was developed to meet the demand for fast-acting solutions as the thermal management systems of vehicles increasingly become decoupled from the internal combustion engine, permanently in the case of electric vehicles (EVs) and for longer parts of the drive cycle in hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). By offering consistent temperature distribution inside the battery pack and its cells, BorgWarner's coolant heaters can be used for improving battery energy performance in EVs and HEVs. In addition it allows comfortable cabin temperatures to be generated in a short time enabling a better driving and passenger experience. With high thermal power density and fast response time due to their low thermal mass, these heaters also extend pure electric driving range as they use less power from the battery.

"We are excited to offer our innovative heater technology, which solves two problems in a single device, to ZEERK 001. Our High-voltage Coolant Heater will help them improve battery-operated range by controlling the battery temperature at an optimal level while also increasing passenger comfort through delivering an ideal interior climate," said Joe Fadool, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Emissions, Thermal and Turbo Systems. BorgWarner's extensive range of advanced battery and cabin heater systems are widely recognized by global OEMs as they improve the efficiency of their cars and help them meet the latest clean mobility trends."

The HVCH uses the latest thick film element (TFE) technology. Developed to meet demand for high-performance systems that quickly generate heat, the HVCH's heating elements are immersed in coolant so that power losses are minimized. Moreover, the technology allows for direct temperature sensing.The HVCH is available in two versions – single plate and dual plate – both integrated into robust aluminum housings that provide excellent electromagnetic shielding. Suitable for applications with supply voltages between 180 and 800 volts, the HVCH offers a power range of 3 to 10 kW. The devices are protected from overheating, as the system switches off automatically in the event a failure occurring.

The new ZEEKR 001 equipped with BorgWarner's HVCH is scheduled to start production in the second half of 2021.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 96 locations in 23 countries, the company employs approximately 50,000 people worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

