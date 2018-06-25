BorgWarner's Latest AWD Coupling Delivers Dynamic Driving Experience for Lynk & Co 01

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner, a global leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, enhances driving performance and fuel economy with its latest electro-hydraulically actuated all-wheel drive (AWD) coupling for Lynk & Co's first model Lynk & Co 01. A new high-end automotive brand owned by Geely Auto, Lynk & Co focuses on internet connectivity and an innovative buy-or-subscribe purchasing model. Featuring integrated vehicle dynamics software, BorgWarner's latest AWD coupling is a compact, lightweight solution that distributes torque between the front and rear axle automatically, providing this new SUV with high torque capacity for improved fuel economy and enhanced stability, traction and handling.

BorgWarner’s latest electro-hydraulically actuated all-wheel drive (AWD) coupling significantly enhances handling, stability and traction for Lynk & Co 01.

"With increasing demand for our AWD solution in China, we have localized our production since 2015," said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. "We are honored to provide this new generation AWD technology for all the Lynk & Co models. This marks another success for BorgWarner in the Chinese market and further increases our cooperation with Geely Auto."

The Lynk & Co 01 is a SUV model based on the CMA (Compact Modular Architecture), which was jointly developed by Volvo and Geely. Based on specific driving characteristics, BorgWarner tailored its AWD coupling technology to deliver a dynamic driving experience. Equipped with an integrated electronic control unit (ECU) featuring adaptable vehicle dynamics software, the electronically controlled multi-plate clutch uses data such as vehicle velocity and curve radius to distribute torque between the front and rear axle automatically without driver intervention. Operating independently of the differential speed between the two axles, the AWD coupling can offer full locking torque at any given time and speed, depending on road conditions and vehicle load distribution. For the driver, this means a well-balanced torque control during all phases of driving. The coupling's lightweight, high-performance design enables simplified integration with the power system, while its best-in-class response time, torque density and accuracy significantly enhance handling, stability and traction.

