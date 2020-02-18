BorgWarner's Twin Scroll Turbocharger Delivers Power and Response for Premium Manufacturers

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner's twin scroll turbochargers featuring enhanced high temperature performance thanks to the use of sophisticated steel alloys, are being delivered to the BMW Group for its new 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder gasoline engine. Used across a wide range of BMW passenger cars, the engine has two performance options – medium and high – and delivers 250 to 280 kW of power and 500 to 550 Nm of torque.

BorgWarner’s twin scroll turbocharger allows manufacturers to develop a low-emissions engine with excellent performance.

"Twin scroll technology produces results similar to twin turbo applications but in a smaller package with reduced weight and cost," said Joe Fadool, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Emissions, Thermal and Turbo Systems. "We are delighted to have worked with BMW to develop and deliver these latest designs, which use advanced high-temperature alloys and casting technologies that allow our customer to develop a low-emissions engine that combines comfortable driving with excellent performance and an agile response at low engine speeds. With this project successfully completed, a large number of BMW passenger cars are expected to be equipped with BorgWarner turbochargers into the future."

When using a BorgWarner twin scroll turbocharger for a six-cylinder engine, the ducts serve three cylinders at a time and are separated in both the exhaust manifold and turbocharger. This strategy prevents pulsating exhaust gases from interfering with each other as they are directed through two separate spiral chambers, or scrolls, in the turbocharger. Individual nozzles – one smaller and sharper for better low-end response and the other larger and less angled for high output requirements – are directed at the turbine. Compared with a single scroll turbocharger, a twin scroll design recovers more energy from the exhaust gases, minimizes parasitic back losses and improves responsiveness at low engine speeds.

BorgWarner's major innovations for the turbocharger center on the use of sophisticated high-temperature-resistant materials that enable elevated combustion temperatures to be used. This results in a superior fuel-air combustion conversion and cleaner exhaust gases that support BMW's high-efficiency emission control system.

While using top-quality materials such as high-alloyed steel and castings, BorgWarner was able to provide an extremely economical solution for the customer by developing manufacturing processes that led to weight reduction.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 67 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 29,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

Statements in this news release (this "Release") may contain forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that are based on management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimates," "evaluates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "initiative," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Further, all statements, other than statements of historical fact contained or incorporated by reference in this Release that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future regarding our financial position, business strategy and measures to implement that strategy, including changes to operations, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of our business and operations, plans, references to future success and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. Accounting estimates, such as those described under the heading "Critical Accounting Policies" in Item 7 of our most recently-filed Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K"), are inherently forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this Release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: our dependence on automotive and truck production, both of which are highly cyclical; our reliance on major OEM customers; commodities availability and pricing; supply disruptions; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; availability of credit; our dependence on key management; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the outcome of existing or any future legal proceedings, including litigation with respect to various claims; future changes in laws and regulations, including, by way of example, tariffs, in the countries in which we operate; and other risks noted in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recently-filed Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying the statements.

SOURCE BorgWarner

Related Links

http://www.borgwarner.com

