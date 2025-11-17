Boricua Author Giannina Braschi Headlines American Studies Association (ASA)

Late-Stage American Empire?

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The American Studies Association (ASA), the oldest and largest scholarly organization dedicated to interdisciplinary research on U.S. culture and history in a global context, announced that it will present nearly 2,000 scholars, writers, artists, and activists from around the world in San Juan, Puerto Rico. ASA's annual convention—themed "Late-Stage American Empire?"—will take place November 19-22, 2025. The Headline Session features legendary Puerto Rican author and political philosopher Giannina Braschi, winner of the ASA's Angela Y. Davis Award and author of the epic tragicomedy "PUTINOIKA" (Flowersong Press, 2024).

Puerto Rican author Giannina Braschi by Laurent Eli Badessi.

Giannina Braschi was a tennis champion and fashion model during her teen years in San Juan. The US Library of Congress calls Braschi's works as "cutting edge, influential, and even revolutionary." She writes fiction, poetry, and political philosophy in Spanish, Spanglish, and English. She wrote the postcolonial classic "United States of Banana" about the collapse of the American Empire and the liberation of Puerto Rico—and the politically-charged tragicomedy "PUTINOIKA" on collusion, pollution, and delusion in the Putin and Trump era. Her cross-genre books have been widely translated and adapted to other artforms and fields, including art song cycle, theater play, photography book, painting, graphic novel, cartooning, sculpture, industrial design, and urban planning theory.

As a cultural highlight of Public Humanities Day, on Wednesday, November 19th at 7:00pm, ASA will present the Headline Session with Giannina Braschi at Humanidades Puerto Rico's headquarters, located in Cuartel de Ballajá in the heart of Old San Juan. Braschi will give a dramatic reading—and renowned scholars Cristina Garrigos (President of the Spanish Association of American Studies), Nuria Morgado (Director of the North American Academy of the Spanish Language), Elidio La Torre Lagares (UPR-RP), and Carmen H. Rivera (UPR-RP) will have a conversation with the iconic Boricua writer. This free, public program is designed to widen perspectives not only about the Puerto Rican archipelago but about contemporary American culture at large.

To acquire free tickets to the Giannina Braschi event and access to other Public Humanities Day activities such as films, live performances, and walking tours, please visit ASA's website at: https://theasa.net/phd2025

For more information, contact: [email protected].

