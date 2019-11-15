Börje Ekholm to Return to Trimble's Board of Directors

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that Börje Ekholm will return to the Trimble Board of Directors on January 4, 2020. He previously served on Trimble's Board from May 2015 to May 2017.

Ekholm is currently president and chief executive officer of Ericsson, a position he has held since January 2017. Previously, he was president and chief executive officer as well as a board member of Investor AB from September 2005 to May 2015. He joined Investor AB in 1992 and held numerous roles before becoming CEO. Ekholm serves on the boards of Alibaba and Ericsson and he is also a member of the board of trustees of Choate Rosemary Hall. Ekholm is a past chairman of the board of Nasdaq OMX and the KTH Royal Institute of Technology. Ekholm holds a Master of Business Administration from INSEAD, France and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.

"We are pleased that Börje will return to Trimble's Board of Directors," said Steven W. Berglund, president and CEO of Trimble. "We anticipate being able to leverage his extensive and diverse experiences across a range of industries and regions. His insight and judgement will be particularly helpful in maintaining our momentum during our corporate transition."

About Trimble



Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

FTRMB

SOURCE Trimble

Related Links

http://www.trimble.com

