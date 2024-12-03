Born Primitive Doubles Down, Surpasses $11 Million in Medical Debt Forgiveness for America's Heroes

The brand's customers showed up in force for its Veterans Day campaign, helping Born Primitive double its original $5 million pledge to $11 million in Veteran medical debt relief

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that underscores its unwavering commitment to the military community, veteran-owned apparel and footwear brand Born Primitive has announced the results of their Veterans Day campaign. The brand raised the ceiling on its ambitious goal, erasing a staggering $11 million in medical debt for Veterans across the United States.

Originally pledging to pay off $5 million in medical debt, the company exceeded all expectations and decided to double their initial pledge to $11 million. This achievement was fueled by the outpouring of support and enthusiasm from its customers who rallied behind the brand's 96-hour Veterans Day campaign, during which 100% of profits were pledged towards achieving the debt payoff goal.

"I spoke with Veterans whose debts we erased and heard incredible stories of how this unexpected 'miracle' changed their lives and even restored their faith in human kindness," said Bear Handlon, CEO and co-founder of Born Primitive and former Navy SEAL. "Based on the conversations we had and the customer support we saw, we decided to double our initial promise and raise the bar to $11 million. It was just the right thing to do. We are so grateful that our customers have given us the platform to positively impact those who served our country."

A Brand Rooted In Action, Not Words

The Veterans Day campaign launched on November 7 with a dual focus: raising awareness about the financial struggles Veterans face and delivering relief. In partnership with ForgiveCo , Born Primitive leveraged its platform to identify Veterans in need—no applications or red tape required.

"At ForgiveCo, we believe in the power of unexpected kindness as much as the impact of relieving hardship for those in need," said Craig Antico, founder and CEO of ForgiveCo. "This partnership with Born Primitive has been nothing short of transformative for thousands of American Veterans, turning what is often a letter of despair into a life-changing message of hope."

ForgiveCo's random acts of kindness model enabled Born Primitive to relieve Veterans of medical debt without the need for them to seek out aid. Those impacted have been notified directly, with thousands of military families receiving letters of relief instead of collection notices.

Supported By A Symbol of Patriotism: The Freedom Capsule

A key driver of the campaign's success was the debut of two limited-edition designs of Born Primitive's flagship Savage 1 Training Shoe:

The Betsy Ross Edition , celebrating the early American flag with its iconic red and white stripes and circular star pattern.

, celebrating the early American flag with its iconic red and white stripes and circular star pattern. The Don't Tread On Me Edition, inspired by the Revolutionary War-era rattlesnake symbol and the enduring statement of freedom it represents.

The limited-edition Savage 1 training shoes, along with Born Primitive's full product range, became symbols of resilience and unity during the campaign, reminding Americans that freedom isn't free—and neither is the support our Veterans need.

A Legacy of Impact

This Veterans Day campaign is just the latest initiative in a long history of giving back for Born Primitive. Born Primitive has contributed over $2 million to Veteran, first responder, and cancer prevention causes since its founding in 2014. For Handlon, this campaign hit especially close to home.

Added Handlon, "This wouldn't have been possible without the incredible response from our customers—a powerful reminder of how Americans can come together to support one another this holiday season."

With this campaign's resounding success, Born Primitive aims to continue leveraging its platform for greater impact. Plans are already underway for future initiatives that align with their mission of supporting those who serve while inspiring all Americans to pursue their dreams.

